Governor Stein’s August Column: This summer, if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready

This summer, if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready

Governor Josh Stein

August 2025

Summer always brings great memories – ice cream trucks, trips to the pool, and hamburgers on the grill. Just as reliably, summer also brings severe weather in a variety of forms. Severe weather already has hit North Carolina several times this summer – including the tragedy of Tropical Storm Chantal in central counties, intense rainfalls across the state, and multiple days of record-breaking heat. Plenty of summer weather remains, so when you’re stocking up on frozen treats or charcoal, be sure that you’re also preparing for what may come.

Beat the heat by knowing the signs.

As temperatures soar, the heat that makes summer fun can also turn dangerous. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can sneak up on anyone, so it’s important to stay alert and recognize the warning signs early.

Before you leave home, check the heat index.

Take breaks when outdoors, and stay hydrated.

Know the signs of heat-related illness. If you start feeling faint or dizzy with nausea or muscle cramps, find a cool, air-conditioned place and take sips of water or a sports drink with electrolytes.

Check on your pets, children, older neighbors, and people with medical conditions.

Learn more about how to stay safe, and sign up for heat alerts here.

This hurricane season, prep your emergency kit.

Hurricane season in North Carolina runs from June through November, and intense tropical weather is affecting places that aren’t used to being in the path of a storm. Throughout the season, stay informed about storm paths and evacuation routes by following local weather updates.

The best time to prepare an emergency kit is well before a disaster strikes. An emergency kit is a collection of essential items that your family might need during or after an emergency. Most of these items are likely already in your home, but gathering them in one location makes it easier to react quickly.

Your kit should include enough water, food, and supplies to last each person and pet for three to seven days. In the aftermath of a disaster, you might be on your own for hours or even days. Being prepared can make all the difference for your family’s survival.

Visit readync.gov to learn more about what to include in your emergency kit.