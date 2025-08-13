Baylink Biosciences to Present Its Novel Linker and Payload Technologies at 3rd ADC Linker & Conjugation Summit

Platform Reduces Non-Specific Uptake & Combats Resistance with Payload Diversity; Enables High DAR exatecan ADCs, Dual Payloads, & Degrader Antibody Conjugates

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baylink Biosciences, a biotechnology company pioneering next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technologies, today announced it will present its proprietary linker and payload platforms at the 3rd ADC Linker & Conjugation Summit, taking place August 19–21, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Baylink’s Chief Scientific Officer and Founder, Dr. Alice Chen, will deliver a podium presentation detailing the company’s powerful linker-payload strategies that address key limitations of current ADCs, including off-target toxicity, resistance, and manufacturing challenges.

“Our platform technologies were designed from the ground up to push the boundaries of what ADCs can achieve—improving safety, expanding drug-like properties, and enabling entirely new payload classes,” said Dr. Chen.

Key Highlights of the Presentation:

• Baylink’s proprietary shielder linker system reduces non-specific endocytosis of ADC into healthy cells, a process underlying a large part of ADC’s toxicity. Preclinical data demonstrated reduced internalization into primary corneal epithelial cells, potent anti-tumor activity with a favorable safety profile and PK characteristics in cynomolgus monkeys.

• Hydrophobic Payload Compatibility – The company’s linker platform allows for efficient and stable conjugation of hydrophobic payloads, such as protein degraders, at high DARs without compromising ADC solubility or in vivo behavior—a major hurdle in the field.

• Dual Payload and Novel Drug Class Delivery – The platform also supports the site-specific incorporation of multiple payloads on a single antibody backbone, including combinations of cytotoxins and next-generation therapeutic agents. Data to be presented include feasibility of dual-payload ADCs with complementary mechanisms of action.

The presentation by Dr. Chen is scheduled during the main scientific sessions of the summit. Full details and additional data will be available to conference attendees, with select materials accessible to partners under CDA.

Baylink Biosciences is currently advancing BLB101 through IND-enabling studies and has initiated partnering discussions for applications of its linker platform in both internal and collaborative ADC development programs.

About Baylink Biosciences

Baylink Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on solving the fundamental limitations of current ADCs through proprietary innovations in linker and payload technology. The company’s modular platform enables the creation of highly differentiated ADCs with improved safety, efficacy, and payload diversity—including support for hydrophobic drugs, dual-payload formats, and emerging classes such as degrader-based therapeutics. The company’s pipeline includes BLB101, a first-in-class dual-targeting exatecan ADC, and multiple early-stage programs in oncology and beyond.

