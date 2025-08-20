allGeo enhances its FSM Platform with Comprehensive Attestation Capabilities to Ensure Wage & Hour Compliance

allGeo custom attestation form builder Break attestation form

Stay audit ready with allGeo’s attestation features that can track hours, verify breaks and log safety checks for field service compliance.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- allGeo, a leading provider of field service automation solutions, has launched its Employee Time and Attendance Attestation System , a cutting-edge solution designed to help businesses ensure field service compliance allGeo’s attestation system enables documenting employee confirmations for jobs performed, meal breaks, work hours, time card approvals, injuries, safety training, and more.Addressing Wage & Hour Compliance Challenges:Wage and hour claims due to missed breaks, overtime disputes, and inaccurate timekeeping pose significant legal and financial risks. The allGeo Attestation System provides businesses with a robust framework to:1. Certify Meal & Rest Breaks – Employees confirm whether they have taken their legally required breaks, helping reduce wage and hour claims.2. Fully Customizable Attestation Surveys – Tailor end-of-shift questionnaires for injury reports, toolbox training, policy confirmations, security checklists etc.3. Seamless Employee Attestation & Monitoring – Capture employee corroboration via a mobile app using signature, mobile forms and text messaging4. Wage & Hour Compliance Reporting – Generate audit-ready reports to track employee attestations, spot trends, and prove compliance during DOL audits or legal disputes.5. Proactive Monitoring & Management – Managers receive real-time notifications and can monitor workforce trends to prevent compliance issues before they escalate.allGeo’s attestation capabilities can be configured for different business needs, making compliance management simple and efficient.Key Features & Benefits:1. Custom Attestation Surveys: Record employee responses for any task, policy, or safety protocol via industry-specific mobile forms.2. Manager Alerts & Notifications: Get real-time updates on missed attestations and compliance risks via text, voice, and in-app notifications.3. End-to-End Data Encryption – allGeo follows SOC 2 Framework, HIPAA, and GDPR standards to secure data.4. Platform Uptime & Reliability – Enterprise-grade infrastructure with 99.9% uptime, ensuring businesses can always access workforce data.“In today’s compliance-driven landscape, field service businesses can no longer afford gaps in workforce tracking and wage & hour compliance. allGeo’s Attestation System ensures that every shift is properly documented, every break is verified, and every training and compliance requirement is met. We empower businesses to streamline operations and foster a culture of accountability,” said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus Inc.About Abaqus Inc.allGeo by Abaqus ( www.allgeo.com ) is an enterprise grade field service management platform for mid and enterprise businesses that spans all aspects of the field service workflow including Scheduling & Dispatch, Monitoring, Field Data Collection for time & jobs tracking, Pre-processing data for custom payroll rules, and Reporting & Analytics.The allGeo platform with its built-in configurability is able to handle complex time tracking scenarios such as geofence time clock, crew/group check in, custom pay rate calculations including overtime, reimbursements, & multi-day shifts, job cost tracking, and worker safety and compliance requirements for OSHA. Companies using allGeo see a significant productivity boost and enhanced accuracy in payroll and job costing.

