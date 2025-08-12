Youth Emerging Stronger Announces New Board Leadership Appointments

YES welcomes new Board Chair Diana Buckhantz and key officers, strengthening their leadership as they mark 40 years providing vital support to unhoused LA youth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Youth Emerging Stronger (YES), a nonprofit serving unhoused youth in the Los Angeles community for 40 years, today announced the appointment of Diana Buckhantz as Chair of its Board of Directors. Buckhantz will lead the 10-member board, which includes newly appointed member, Daniel Inlender. Additional Board Leadership appointees include Hope Biller as Vice Chair, David Cottrell as Treasurer, and Melanie Cotton as Board Secretary.“It is an honor to be appointed Board Chair of Youth Emerging Stronger,” said Diana Buckhantz. “This organization has been a lifeline for vulnerable youth in Los Angeles for four decades, thanks to the unwavering dedication of our staff, volunteers, and supporters. I am deeply committed to leading our Board as we strengthen this vital work and create new pathways to stability and success for the young people we serve.”Diana Buckhantz, Executive Director of the Vladimir and Araxia Buckhantz Foundation, brings over 25 years of strategic philanthropy and public relations experience to her role as Board Chair. She has served on YES’s Board since 2011, providing strategic guidance and oversight that expanded YES’s footprint on Taft Avenue, established dedicated programs, and strengthened service delivery. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing instability, she advised executive leadership on adapting shelter operations, diversifying funding, and strengthening advocacy to ensure uninterrupted, high-quality services for youth.“Diana brings exceptional vision and dedication to her role as Chair,” said Mark Supper, President & CEO of YES. “Her leadership, in partnership with our newly appointed officers and the entire board, will be crucial as we position YES to exceed the highest standards of service for the youth we serve and build on our 40 years of impact.”Diana will lead new appointees: Vice-Chair, Hope Biller (Filmmaker and Producer), Treasurer, David Cottrell (Chief Financial Officer at Redwood Family Care ), and Secretary, Melanie Cotton (Marriage and Family Therapist), in addition to board members: Aaron Liskin (Partner at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLC), Russell Allyn (Senior Counsel at Buchalter Nemer), Ram Cogan (Partner at Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles), Daniel A. Inlender (Vice President at Joel R. Mogy Investment Counsel), Leslie Kaplan, M.D (Physician at Calabasas Pediatrics Wellness Center), and Suzanne Robinson (Founder and Director of Moving Families Forward).Each year, YES provides comprehensive support to hundreds of young people ages 12–24, delivering more than 16,000 bed nights and nearly 97,000 meals, alongside guidance crucial to long-term stability. These appointments mark a significant step in the organization’s 40th anniversary year, reinforcing its commitment to safety, stability, and long-term empowerment for the youth they serve.About Youth Emerging StrongerSince 1985, Youth Emerging Stronger (YES) has served unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness across Los Angeles. YES offers immediate shelter, case management, mental health counseling, educational support, and transitional living programs that equip young people with the skills and relationships they need to build brighter futures. For more information, visit www.YouthEmergingStronger.Org ###

