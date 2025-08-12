Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a motion for contempt against Robert Francis O’Rourke after he blatantly violated a Tarrant County temporary restraining order by continuing to fundraise and pay for the personal expenses of runaway Democrat legislators.

Less than 24 hours after the temporary restraining order was signed, Robert Francis told a crowd of hundreds in Fort Worth that he would continue fundraising in violation of the restraining order because “there are no refs in this game, f*** the rules.” Robert Francis is wrong on both counts. There is a referee—the Honorable Megan Fahey—and there are rules—namely, that a person violating a temporary restraining order can be fined up to $500 and jailed for up to six months.

Given Robert Francis’s vulgar disdain for the rule of law and immense personal wealth, imprisonment is absolutely necessary to persuade him to obey the lawful restraining order issued by the Tarrant County court.

“Beto told me ‘to come and take,’ so I did and beat him in court. Now, he still thinks he’s above the law, so I’m working to put him behind bars,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Robert Francis flagrantly and knowingly violated the court order I secured that prevents him from raising funds and distributing any more Beto Bribes. He’s about to find out that running your mouth and ignoring the rule of law has consequences in Texas. It’s time to lock him up.”

O’Rourke, whose criminal past includes drunk driving, was sued by Attorney General Paxton last Friday for operating a misleading and fraudulent scheme to raise personal funds for rogue runaway lawmakers breaking quorum while advertising it as political fundraising. Just a few hours later, a court ordered O’Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, to stop their unlawful fundraising operation and expenditures.

Despite this crystal-clear court order and temporary restraining order, O’Rourke continued to scam Texans by repeatedly promoting his illegal fundraising scheme over the weekend at events hosted by Powered by People.

