MDE announces nine regional literacy meetings for families of K-3 students
For Immediate Release: August 12, 2025
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education will host nine regional literacy meetings across the state from Sept. 9-23, for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.
At the meetings, families will receive an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The LBPA focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for fourth grade. Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.
Session time at all locations is 6-7 p.m. No registration is required. Check out family resources: strongreadersms.com.
Families in all surrounding communities are invited to attend regardless of the location.
See dates and location of sessions below:
- Sept. 9 – Central Services Boardroom, 5 East South St. in Hernando
- Sept. 9 – Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Ext. in Jackson
- Sept. 9 – Artis T. Williams, Sr. City Auditorium, 901 Monroe St. in Vicksburg
- Sept. 9 – Nora Davis Elementary, 1305 Martin Luther King Ave. in Laurel
- Sept. 16 – D.M. Smith Elementary, 715 S Martin Luther King Dr. in Cleveland
- Sept. 16 – Family Education Center, 3524 Prentiss Ave. in Moss Point
- Sept. 16 – Reeves Elementary School, 214 Augustine Dr. in Long Beach
- Sept. 18 – Shirley Elementary, 210 Daniel Lake Blvd. in Jackson
- Sept. 23 – Brandon Central Office Boardroom, 2630 McArthur Dr. in Columbus
