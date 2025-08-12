Free Family Weekend: Restore Our Sacred Lake 5K & Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Festival

Join us for the Restore Our Sacred Lake 5K and Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Festival

Celebrate culture, community, and call for Onondaga Lake’s restoration with a free 5K and Haudenosaunee Woodenstick lacrosse festival, Sept. 13–14.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The community is invited to join a free, family-friendly weekend celebrating culture, community, and the restoration of Onondaga Lake. On Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, Onondaga Lake Park will host the Restore Our Sacred Lake 5K and the Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Festival, open to all ages and backgrounds.Saturday, September 13 – Restore Our Sacred Lake 5KStart the weekend with a scenic run or walk along Onondaga Lake’s beautiful East Shore Trail. The 5K honors the lake’s cultural and spiritual significance to the Onondaga Nation and raises awareness for ongoing efforts to heal and protect this sacred body of water. Participants of all abilities are welcome.For Haudenosaunee participants and attendees, there is a Smoke Dance Competition.Sunday, September 14 – Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick FestivalEnjoy a day of Haudenosaunee wooden stick lacrosse, the oldest team sport in North America, played with handcrafted wooden sticks. The festival features exhibition games, stick-making demonstrations, storytelling, traditional foods, and activities for children. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about Haudenosaunee history, values, and the deep connections between sport, community, and the land.Both events are free and open to the public. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the games, music, and cultural programming throughout the weekend. Food vendors will be on site.This weekend of events is a collaboration between local partners and community organizations dedicated to environmental restoration, cultural education, and building connections across communities. Learn more at www.aila.ngo or contact us by email aila@aila.ngo.Event Details:📅 Saturday, September 13 – Restore Our Sacred Lake 5K – Morning📅 Sunday, September 14 – Haudenosaunee Wooden Stick Festival – All Day📍 Onondaga Lake Park, Liverpool, NY💲 Free Admission – All Ages Welcome

