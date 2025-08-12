New Book 'Grief in Its Journey' Offers Hope and Healing Through Faith

One Woman’s Story of Overcoming Grief Through the Grace of God

CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Kimra Sutton Farbstein awoke one ordinary Thursday morning to discover that her beloved husband, Dwight, had passed away, her life changed forever. From this life-altering moment came Grief in Its Journey, a deeply personal and spiritually grounded book that guides readers through the raw landscape of grief while offering a beacon of hope rooted in faith. In Grief in Its Journey , Kimra opens her heart to share not only the pain and vulnerability of loss but also the profound joy and comfort she found in leaning on God. With grace and courage, she invites readers to walk with her through the darkest of valleys and discover that even in sorrow, light can be found.“My desire is to help others realize they don’t have to walk this journey alone,” Kimra shares. “There’s a sweet God who loves us and wants to carry us through it.”Each chapter of the book reflects Kimra’s authenticity as she candidly recounts the ups and downs of her personal grief journey. While grief is universal, Kimra reminds readers that it is also deeply individual — no two paths look the same, but healing is possible for all.Kimra’s inspiration to write the book came from encouragement by loved ones, including her award-winning author cousin, Jane Seiling. With their support, Kimra began writing and completed the manuscript in just two months, pouring out her heart with the hope that her story could help others feel less alone.A native of Ohio and now a resident of Schroon Lake, New York, Kimra is no stranger to loss. From the death of her father at the age of six to the painful journey through divorce and widowhood, she has faced heartbreak with resilience and faith. She is a co-leader of Grief Share in her town and has completed multiple counseling training sessions to support others navigating their own paths of sorrow.For readers experiencing grief — whether recent or long past — Grief in Its Journey offers a compassionate companion, a reminder that memories are to be visited, not lived in, and that peace can be found through the love of Christ.About the Author:Kimra J. Sutton Farbstein is a mother, grandmother to a blended family of 36, and a committed servant to her community through grief support ministry. She currently resides in Schroon Lake, NY, with her husband, Milt.For more information, visit: withhisgraceandmercy.weebly.com

Kimra Sutton's Global Book Network TV Interview with Logan Crawford!

