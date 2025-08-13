Submit Release
Building Excellence: Semper Fi Custom Remodeling Wins 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semper Fi Custom Remodeling has been recognized as a 2025 Best of South Carolina Regional Award winner, honoring the company’s commitment to craftsmanship, communication, and client-first service. Known for transforming residential and commercial spaces across Greenville and Western North Carolina, Semper Fi Custom Remodeling offers a wide range of remodeling and restoration services—from kitchens, bathrooms, additions, and decks to aging-in-place modifications, home gyms, and even custom elevators.

This recognition reflects more than just quality work—it speaks to the values behind the process. Founded by Jay Cope and Chris Harrin, both U.S. Marine Corps veterans, Semper Fi Custom Remodeling was built on the principles of reliability, integrity, and respect. These aren’t just words—they’re values that show up on every job site. Whether it's a full-scale renovation or a small, specialized upgrade, the team is known for its clear communication, thoughtful planning, and ability to make clients feel heard from start to finish.

“We both come from service-oriented families,” says Jay Cope. “Chris’s dad was a plumber, and my mom and grandmother ran an antique shop in Black Mountain. Growing up in homes like that taught us that the relationships you build with people are just as important as the work you do for them.”

As the company grows, the mission remains clear: to deliver high-quality, custom remodeling experiences that are personal, dependable, and done right. Earning a Best of South Carolina Regional Award is a milestone—but for Semper Fi Custom Remodeling, it’s also motivation to keep raising the bar.

