Valiant Digital Finance Names Seth Johnson as VP of Distribution

Seth Johnson Valiant Funds

Seth brings extensive industry relationships and investment knowledge to Valiant.” — Sean Campbell

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valiant Digital Finance is excited to announce that Seth Johnson has joined its distribution team as Vice President of Capital Markets. In this role, Seth will focus on establishing and nurturing long-term relationships with financial advisors and direct investors to support capital raising efforts for Valiant’s Bitcoin mining infrastructure offering and other alternative investment offerings with tax efficiency benefits.

Seth brings deep experience from both the alternative investment and retirement services industries. He previously worked with a boutique sponsor specializing in tax-advantaged real estate offerings. Before that, he spent several years in Retirement Services, managing client onboarding, regulatory compliance, and plan design. His firm grasp of rules and regulations—and ability to translate them clearly—has made him a trusted partner to advisors and internal teams alike.

“Seth brings extensive industry relationships and investment knowledge to Valiant,” said Sean Campbell, Head of Distribution. “He will help us expand our reach, drive sales, and increase our educational capabilities to enhance the support we provide to advisors in our selling syndicate. I am thrilled to have him on the team.”

Seth holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Policy from Georgia State University in Atlanta.

About Valiant Digital Finance

Valiant Funds is a specialty finance company focused on institutional-quality alternative investment strategies. Valiant combines deep sector expertise with rigorous due diligence to offer qualified investors diversified access to assets, including Bitcoin mining infrastructure, tax-advantaged offerings, and other emerging opportunities. Valiant is known for its strong partnerships, sustainability-driven operations, and rigorous compliance standards aimed at providing investors with stability and performance potential.

Learn more at www.valiantfunds.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.