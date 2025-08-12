Carl Parsons is Proud to Present his book 'Locust Hill'

A Heartfelt Tribute to Farm Life, Love, and the Power of Community

KODAK, TN, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Carl Parsons is proud to announce the release of his latest novel, Locust Hill: A Romantic Family Saga , published by Wordwooze Publishing. The book tells the compelling story of an independent, small-acreage farm family in the Mid-Ohio Valley of West Virginia, exploring the theme of community, love, and resilience in a rural setting.Locust Hill follows the life of Cassandra, the wife and narrator, as she discovers a different world just outside her West Virginia hometown. In a quaint rural village where people depend on one another for survival, Cassandra learns that her husband, Jim Russell, is the embodiment of this spirit of mutual aid. The novel highlights the bonds that tie the characters to their land, their community, and to each other, making it a heartfelt tribute to farmers and farm life.“I wrote Locust Hill as a tribute to farmers and the hard work they put into cultivating both their land and relationships,” said Carl Parsons. “It’s about how a good life grows from devotion to nature and to one another. The story reflects the spirit of rural America and the values that continue to sustain small communities.”Carl Parsons is a retired manufacturing manager for TRW Automotive and a former college instructor in rhetoric and literature. With a BA and MA in English from West Virginia University and a MS in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University, Parsons has built a diverse career. He has published eleven short stories and three novels, including Trios: Death, Deceit, and Politics, Shantyboat: American Dystopia, and Locust Hill: A Romantic Family Saga, all through Wordwooze Publishing. Parsons has also released a short story collection, Town and Country: Voices from the Mid-Ohio Valley, and has served as associate editor for Heater, a crime fiction magazine.Parsons has earned numerous literary accolades, including the Spillwords Press Contributor of the Year for 2023 and the Literary Titan Gold Book Award for Trios: Death, Deceit, and Politics in July 2023. His works continue to captivate readers with their deep understanding of human nature and compelling storytelling.Other Books by Carl Parsons• Trios: Death, Deceit, and Politics (2023)• Shantyboat: American Dystopia (2023)• Town and Country: Voices from the Mid-Ohio Valley (2024)For more information or to purchase Locust Hill: A Romantic Family Saga, please visit:

Carl Parsons on Global Book Network with Logan Crawford

