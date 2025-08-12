Missouri State University’s efactory and codefi Announce Show-Me Network, Statewide Expansion of Innovate SOMO

Efactory and Codefi launch the Show-Me Network, expanding Innovate SOMO statewide to connect and support entrepreneurs and small businesses.

This funding is an exciting opportunity to further support entrepreneurship in every region of our state, including rural areas.” — Michelle Hataway, Director, Missouri Department of Economic Development

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of the Southern Missouri Innovation Network (Innovate SOMO), efactory and codefi are proud to announce the statewide expansion of the Show-Me Network, a new initiative ready to reshape the future for small businesses, tech companies, innovators, and the communities they serve.

The Show-Me Network is designed to establish and support local “connectors” - community-based organizations that serve as champions for entrepreneurs and innovators. These partners deliver tailored programming, share resources, and help businesses access the support they need to start and grow while staying rooted in their communities.

"Expanding into the Show-Me Network is a game-changer for Missouri's entrepreneurial ecosystem. We're not just growing our footprint; we're leaning on incredible community connectors to localize our programming, helping us reach and activate more innovators across the state,” said Rachel Munday, executive director of efactory. “By building these new bridges and strengthening our partnerships, we can provide direct pathways to the resources and capital every founder needs to succeed, no matter their location."

Dr. James Stapleton, CEO and founder of codefi, emphasized the long-term vision of the expansion."New and young companies create most of Missouri's annual jobs, but smaller cities and rural areas often lack the resources to support local entrepreneurs, especially tech-based startups," Stapleton said. "The Show-Me Network connects community leaders who are passionate about their smaller communities to share expertise and resources that help entrepreneurs create quality jobs."



"Just as managing a small company differs from running a large one, supporting entrepreneurs in smaller communities requires different strategies than what works in metro areas," he added.

Our Growing Network of Impact

Making more possible in Missouri – that’s what Regional Connectors in the Show-Me Network do, and we couldn't be more thrilled to announce some incredible new partners into our network. The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Missouri Rural Enterprise & Innovation Center will join Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Ozarks Small Business Incubator, Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, and Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce in providing invaluable local knowledge and expertise, delivering impactful programming, and seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs to resources throughout the entire Show-Me Network.

In addition to our Regional Connectors, we're powered by an incredible lineup of Community Connectors who champion local communities and activate entrepreneurship throughout Missouri. Community Connectors include:

Ava Area Chamber of Commerce

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce

Cowork Collective

Dallas County Economic Development Group

Economic Development Partnership of Bolivar and Polk Counties

Ellington Chamber

Farmington Regional Chamber

Lebanon REDI

Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Missouri Association of Manufacturers

Mountain Grove Chamber of Commerce

Perry County Economic Development Authority

Poplar Bluff Area Chamber of Commerce

Show-Me Christian County

Sikeston Chamber of Commerce

Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce

Taney County Partnership

Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce

Training Partners include:

Crowder College

Elevate Branson

The Great Game of Business

University of Missouri Extension Office – Jasper County and Reynolds County

Missouri SBDC at Missouri Southern State University, Southeast Missouri State University and Missouri State University

Missouri State University and Missouri State University – West Plains

Southeast Missouri State University

The LearningForce at State Fair Community College

The Show-Me Network will continue to identify and onboard new Regional and Community Connectors and Training Partners across Missouri. These partners are sharing resources, acting as an incredible referral source for our programming, and helping Missourians tap into unlocked potential and new skillsets. We’re so incredibly grateful for their dedication and passion.

"The people of St. Joseph are hardworking and creative, and we are proud to partner with the Show-Me Network to ensure they — and all Missourians — have easier access to the resources they need to grow their careers and businesses," said Natalie Hawn, president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. "This network ensures that a great idea in St. Joe has the same chance to succeed as one anywhere else in the state, and that's a thing to be proud of."

"Entrepreneurs in smaller communities face unique challenges, but they also bring unique strengths. Joining the Show-Me Network allows us to connect our rural entrepreneurs to a statewide ecosystem of resources, mentors, and opportunities that were once out of reach," said Anastasia Tiedemann, executive director of the Missouri Rural Enterprise & Innovation Center. "By combining local knowledge with statewide connections, we can equip innovators in our region with the tools they need to launch, grow, and thrive—without having to leave the communities they love."

Through this collaboration and funding from the Missouri Technical Assistance (MOTA) grant program awarded by the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED), State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) Technical Assistance Grant funds, the Show-Me Network has increased efforts to support small businesses and startups by offering enhanced technical assistance and referrals to funding opportunities. The expanded program will help entrepreneurs access critical resources that enable growth and expansion. The MOTA grant supports the SSBCI Capital program by preparing startups and small businesses to apply for IDEA Funds, administered by the Missouri Technology Corporation (MTC), and IgniteMO, administered by Justine PETERSEN.

“This funding is an exciting opportunity to further support entrepreneurship in every region of our state, including rural areas,” said Michelle Hataway, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Together, we’re building a stronger, more innovative Missouri, one connection at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.