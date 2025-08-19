Summit® Introduces NEEM 85™: A Powerful, Organic, Cold-Pressed Neem Oil Concentrate for Gardeners and Growers

Summit® NEEM 85™ Cold Pressed Neem Oil - Quart An industry leader in production of safe and effective pest control products

NEEM 85 stands apart, featuring 84.9% cold-pressed neem oil with a proprietary emulsifier for easier mixing and superior pest control.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Summit Responsible Solutions, a leader in environmentally responsible pest control solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Summit NEEM 85 ™, a high-performance cold-pressed neem oil concentrate designed for organic gardening and sustainable agriculture.NEEM 85™ stands apart from conventional neem oil products with its 84.9% cold-pressed neem oil formulation, enhanced by a proprietary emulsifier and surfactant for easier mixing and superior pest control. Unlike other 70% 3-in-1 neem oils, Summit NEEM 85™, offers 4-in-1 protection against insects, mites, nematodes, and listed plant diseases. Summit NEEM 85 is more concentrated and is labeled to control many more pests than the standard 3-in-1 neem oils. Summit NEEM 85™controls target insects on contact or by ingestion. The product acts on insects by way of repellence, anti-feedant action and interference with the molting process. It controls target diseases by inhibiting mycelial fungal growth. making it highly effective as both a preventative and curative treatment in integrated pest management programs.“Summit NEEM 85™ is not just another neem oil,” said a spokesperson for Summit Responsible Solutions. “This is a smarter, more complete solution for gardeners and growers who want both convenience and performance, all while using a product that is OMRI-Listedand certified for organic use.”Key Benefits of Summit NEEM 85™:• Cold pressed means nothing is removed during processing• 4-in-1 Control—Kills insects, mites, and nematodes and manages plant diseases• Organic Certified – OMRI Listedfor organic gardening and farming• Higher Concentration—Better value than typical 70% neem formulas• User-Friendly – Blends easily with water thanks to an included emulsifier• Versatile Packaging—Available in pint, quart, 1-gallon, and 2.5-gallon sizesSummit NEEM 85™ is ideal for eco-conscious home gardeners, greenhouse operators, and commercial growers alike. Whether you're battling aphids, mealybugs, or powdery mildew, NEEM 85™ offers effective, broad-spectrum protection—naturally.To learn more, visit www.summitchemical.com or contact Summit Responsible Solutions at (800) 227-8664.

