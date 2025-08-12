Submit Release
Government on Collection of media accreditation for first national convention ahead of national dialogue

Members of the media who have successfully applied for accreditation to cover the first National Convention are advised to collect media accreditation cards.

The first National Convention is set to take place at UNISA’s main campus in Pretoria between 15-16 August 2025.

The collection of media accreditation will take place as follows:

Date: 14 August 2025
Time: 09:00 - 17:00
Venue: Unisa Sunnyside Campus, Building 15, 12 Joubert Rd, Pretoria, 0002

The National Convention which takes place ahead of the National Dialogue will bring together representatives of government, political parties, civil society, business, labour, traditional leaders, religious leaders, cultural workers, sports organisations, women, youth and community voices, among others to chart a way
forward for the commencement of the National Dialogue, outlining roles and responsibilities of all South Africans.

For media accreditation collection queries contact: Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308

Further enquiries on the National Convention and National Dialogue contact: Sthembiso Sithole on 078 356 4355 or William Baloyi on 083 390 7147

For more information and to join the conversation: www.nationaldialogue.co.za

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61579291317833
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zanatdialogue
Twitter: https://x.com/ZANatDialogue
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-national-dialogue-of-south-africa/…
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zanatdialogue/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NatDialogueZA

