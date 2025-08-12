President Cyril Ramaphosa attends AU-AIP Water Investment Summit 2025, 13 Aug

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, attend the African Union-Africa Water Investment Programme (AU-AIP) Water Summit 2025.

The Summit takes place from 13 to 15 August 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Summit supports implementation of the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP) that was adopted in February 2021 during the 34th ordinary session of the African Union Summit by the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State and Government.

The Summit is convened in the context of South Africa’s G20 Presidency under the theme “Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability”.

This landmark Summit aims to close Africa’s US$30 billion annual water investment gap by bringing together African Heads of State, G20 representatives, Global investors, ministers, private sector leaders, and development institutions.

The Summit is jointly organised by South Africa, the African Union, in collaboration with the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD) and the AU-AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa.

Together, these partners are mobilising the political momentum, financial capital, and institutional partnerships needed to deliver climate-resilient water and sanitation for all.

Delegates will participate in high-level dialogues, engage in project matchmaking sessions, and contribute to a Declaration on Water Investments that will influence both continental and global development agendas-including preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

