Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses P20 Women’s Parliament, 13 Aug

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Wednesday, 13 August 2025, deliver a keynote address at the hybrid sitting of the P20 Women’s Parliament, scheduled to take place from 13 – 14 August at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Chambers in Parliament, Cape Town.

The event will be held under the theme “ Accelerating Equality, Sustainability and Shared Growth: Correcting the gender redistribution bias of growth and development - through the Women's Charter, the MTDP and the 2025 G20 Development ”. It serves as a platform to advance gender equality, inclusive development, and women’s empowerment.

As a build-up to the 11th P20 Speakers’ Summit, this platform seeks to align to the priorities and objectives of the Group of Twenty (G20) and P20 priorities, to ensure strategic emphasis on the acceleration and implementation of South Africa’s transformation agenda.

It will bring together Members of Parliament, leaders of civil society, international delegates, women’s rights advocates, and youth representatives to reflect on the legacy of the Women’s Charter and drive forward a unified agenda for women’s empowerment in the context of both national transformation and global cooperation.

The Deputy President is expected to highlight the pivotal role that has been played by women over the last seven decades, to advance gender transformation in South Africa.

Details of the Deputy President’s address are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Time: 09:55

The address will be live streamed on PresidencyZA platforms.

