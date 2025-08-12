Polar Escapes Launches New Polar Voyages In 2026 & 2027 - From The North Pole to Antarctica

A Polar Escapes Adventure On Icebreaker Le Commandant Charcot

Polar Escapes launches a new season of exciting polar cruises, allowing travellers to explore the furthest reaches of the polar regions.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Polar Escapes , the leaders in polar expedition cruises, today have officially unveiled the 2026 and 2027 season in the Arctic and Antarctica with the largest range of expedition cruises. From new icebreaker cruises to explore the Geographic North Pole and Antarctica's Weddell Sea, to small-ship voyages to explore Svalbard and Greenland, Polar Escapes has launched the most comprehensive season yet.'Over the last year, we have seen a positive trend in travellers looking for unique, off-the-beaten-track polar destinations. Whilst places like the Antarctic Peninsula remain popular, we have seen a rise in interest in longer expeditions to the Northwest Passage, the Geographic North Pole and East Antarctica. We are excited to share our 2026 & 2027 season, which has more choices than ever.' Announced CEO Andy Marsh.Search The Largest Selection Of Polar Expedition Cruises OnlinePolar Escapes makes polar travel easier by offering all polar expedition cruises searchable and bookable in one place with free expert advice, a best price guarantee and 100% financial protection.Whether travellers are looking to encounter penguins in Antarctica, journey onboard an icebreaker to East Greenland, or cruise under the midnight sun in the Arctic Circle, Polar Escapes makes booking a polar cruise a stress-free experience.Expert Advice From Humans at No Extra CostPolar Escapes offers free and unbiased advice from its team of polar travel advisers who are there to talk travellers through the myriad of different options.Founded by Andy Marsh, an experienced polar travel expert with over 15 years of first-hand experience in the Arctic and Antarctic, the company bases itself on excellent customer service.From first-time polar visitors to returning explorers, the team’s knowledge and passion ensure every guest receives personalised recommendations. With no added booking fees, travellers receive expert support without paying extra.Polar Escapes is also committed to providing the best value. The company actively monitors offers across all operators to find the best prices and includes 100% financial protection with every booking at no additional cost. Travellers can rest easy knowing their money is secure, even in the event of a supplier issue.Launch Week Special OfferDuring the 2026 & 2027 launch week save $500 on any expedition cruise booking with Polar Escapes. See the Polar Escapes website for details.About Polar EscapesPolar Escapes is a leading polar expedition cruise travel agency specialising in cruises and tours to the Arctic and Antarctic. As the leading authority in Arctic and Antarctic expedition cruising, Polar Escapes offers the largest selection of expedition cruises and lines.With more than 35 years of combined polar experience and over 45 expeditions completed by its team, the company is known for its deep expertise, personalised service, and commitment to sustainable travel. Every booking includes environmental giving as part of Polar Escapes’ ongoing mission to protect the regions it helps people explore.For more information, please refer to the contact details below.Web: https://www.polarescapes.com/ Contact: Andy MarshAddress: 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704, New YorkPhone: +1 917 267 7707

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.