Versori Unveils One-Click Catalogue Integration, Achieves 98% Accuracy for Marketplace Product Mapping

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Versori, a leader in Al-powered commerce integration, today announced the successful deployment of its groundbreaking One-Click Catalogue Sync solution, designed to eliminate one of the biggest pain points for e-commerce & marketplace leaders: uploading catalogues to a new marketplace, mapping SKUs’ attributes to the right taxonomy fields.Modern marketplaces each have their own taxonomy, making catalogue uploads for new sellers time-consuming and error-prone: on average, a seller can spend 8+ weeks listing in a new marketplace. For marketplace & merchandising leaders, the lengthy, annual process leads to high seller churn during onboarding & poor listing quality, slowing growth & adding millions in seller support costs.Versori's new solution addresses this by enabling retailers to integrate their entire product catalogue from a source marketplace, PIM, or CSV to a target marketplace with a 98%+ SKU mapping accuracy. A capability already proven in a large-scale deployment for Walmart, one of the world's biggest retailers."Different marketplaces expect different formats, mappings, and taxonomy values," said Dipit, Senior Al Engineer at Versori. "Our platform allows customers to sync their catalogue in just one click, transforming, enriching, and validating every product to meet the target system's requirements."The solution's architecture combines several cutting-edge technologies:- Dedicated Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Models for precise taxonomy mapping between platforms.- Inbuilt Transformation Models to align data structures and attribute formats.- MCP Servers for validating values against target marketplace rules.- Product Enrichment Agents to enhance product data before import.The workflow is executed in three streamlined steps: Transform, Enrich, and Validate, ensuring every SKU is ready for immediate listing on the target marketplace.Since its launch, over 3,000 merchants have adopted the One-Click Catalogue Sync, collectively processing millions of SKUs without performance degradation.Before using Versori, 70% of sellers were dropping off during the onboarding process due to difficulties mapping and enriching products from one marketplace to the other.With Versori's solution, sellers can map products with 98% accuracy in just one click."This level of scalability and accuracy is a testament to the power of our platform," added Dipit. "We're enabling retailers to expand globally without the delays and errors that traditionally come with marketplace integrations."For more information about Versori's One-Click Catalogue Sync, visit www.versori.com

