In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Completion of Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Aug. 11, 2025 MELBOURNE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the completion of the Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project in Brevard County, a major step toward improving water quality in the Indian River Lagoon and restoring natural water flow to the St. Johns River Basin. “We have completed the Crane Creek/M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project — a prime example of how strategic state investment delivers measurable environmental benefits,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud that Florida demonstrates responsible stewardship of our natural resources. More projects are on the way that will ensure we have abundant, clean water for future generations.” “The Crane Creek Restoration Project is a powerful example of smart planning, strategic investment and strong partnerships at work,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “By restoring historic flows and improving water quality, we are protecting the Indian River Lagoon and St. Johns River while removing the equivalent of a full dump truck of nutrients each year.” Constructed over a century ago, the M-1 Canal altered natural flow patterns and sent nutrient-rich stormwater from more than 5,300 acres into the lagoon. Led by the St. Johns River Water Management District with state and local partners, the project installed a new weir, pump stations, a pipeline and a stormwater treatment area to: Prevent an estimated 24,000 pounds of nitrogen and 3,100 pounds of phosphorus from entering the lagoon each year.

Restore the natural westward flow to the St. Johns River Basin.

Provide up to 7 million gallons of fresh water per day for downstream users. Since 2019, Florida has invested nearly $3.3 billion in more than 1,000 projects to protect and restore water resources. These efforts have already reduced nitrogen by over 4.8 million pounds and phosphorus by nearly 900,000 pounds annually, safeguarding springs, rivers and estuaries from harmful algal blooms and supporting clean water for millions of residents. ###

