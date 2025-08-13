PlanToTravel Abroad App Launches to Make International Trip Planning Less Cumbersome

passport, travel abroad

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlanToTravel App Launches to Make International Trip Planning Less Cumbersome

New iOS app helps travelers pack smarter, stay prepared, and double check all is ready to travel abroad.

Today marks the official launch of Plan to Travel Abroad, a new iOS travel app (known as PlanToTravel in the Apple app store) designed to help US international travelers plan and prepare for their trips with confidence. Combining a customizable packing checklist, country-specific emergency contacts, a unique "Travel Readiness Score, Trip Notes and a Budget Tracker section," the app ensures that no important detail is overlooked before departure.

"Travel should be exciting, not overwhelming in the planning," said Brian Wall, creator of Plan to Travel Abroad. "This app removes the guesswork so travelers can focus on quick progress & then the journey.”

Key Features

- Customizable Travel Checklists - Preloaded essentials plus the ability to add personal items.

- Travel Readiness Score - A gamified percentage tracker that shows how prepared you are.

- Emergency Numbers by Country - Access to local police, ambulance, and fire contacts.

- Travel Resources - Quick links to book flights, hotels, ferries, trains, buses, tours and insurance.

- US State Dept – Quick links to learn about passports, destination requires & optional sign-up for extra

services and alerts

- Trip Notes - Keep all trip details in one accessible place.

- Budget Tracker – add your expenses and monitor your costs

- Log of Where you Have Been – Edit what countries you have visited

Built for Today's Traveler

With more people traveling internationally, Plan to Travel Abroad addresses the growing need for simple, reliable trip organization. Whether you're a first-time traveler or a seasoned explorer, the app adapts to your needs - all while staying lightweight and easy

.

Availability

Plan to Travel Abroad is available now for iOS on the Apple App Store.

Download here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/plantotravel/id6749360926

About Plan to Travel Abroad

Created by long-time travel enthusiast Brian Wall, Plan to Travel Abroad is a passion project aimed at

simplifying the pre-trip process. By blending practical tools with an intuitive interface, the app helps travelers of all kinds prepare efficiently and travel with peace of mind. He created it for himself and his kids and thought others would enjoy the simplicity as well.

Press Contact

Brian Wall

Email: info@anamericanabroad.com Website: https://www.AnAmericanAbroad.com

