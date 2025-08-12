Financial Analytics Market Size, Trends & Forecast | 2020–2030 Growth at 10.3% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Financial Analytics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail and E-Commerce, Government, Healthcare, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.Market Size : The global financial analytics market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in adoption of advanced computing devices, increase in storage capabilities, and innovation in analytics tools drive the growth of the global financial analytics market. However, increase in the number of cyber threats and data breaches restrain the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in emerging countries and rise in awareness among end users about the benefits of financial analytics present new opportunities in the coming years.Get Report Sample (190 Pages PDF with Insights) at:Covid-19 Scenario:The demand for financial analytics services and solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to rise in need to take better financial decisions during the times of economic uncertainty.Moreover, increase in volume of data generated by different industries and the need to manage this huge amount of data also increased the demand for financial analytics.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global financial analytics market based on component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region.Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global financial analytics industry, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the retail and e-commerce is segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3633 Leading players of the global financial analytics market analyzed in the research include Deloitte LLP, International Business Machine Corporation, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Rosslyn Data Technologies, Teradata Corporation, Symphony Teleca Services, Inc., and TIBCO Software, Inc.Browse More Trending Reports :Virtual classroom marketEnterprise Collaboration MarketThreat Intelligence MarketCo-working Space MarketDigital Transformation MarketMENA Restaurant Management Software MarketAbout Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

