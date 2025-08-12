WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 30.2% CAGR | Crypto Asset Management Market Reach USD 9.36 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global crypto asset management market size was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 290 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12525 Driving FactorsIncrease in digitalization in financial organizations and large companies, surge in investments for cryptocurrency, and simplification of the process for purchasing cryptocurrency fuel the growth of the global crypto asset management market. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost restrain the market growth. Contrarily, untapped potential in emerging economies presents new opportunities in the new few years.Market SegmentationThe global crypto asset management market is segmented on the basis of offering, application type, mobile operating system, end user, industry vertical, and region. By offering, the market is divided into custodian solution and wallet management. By deployment mode, it is categorized as on-premises and cloud. On the basis of application, it is classified into web based and mobile. By end user, the market is divided into individual and enterprise. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersLeading players of the global crypto asset management market analyzed in the research include Bakkt, BitGo., Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Gemini Trust Company, LLC, ICONOMI Limited, Paxos Trust Company, LLC., Ledger SAS, Metaco, and Xapo Holdings Limited.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12525 By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total market, and is expected to continue its dominance by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 33.5% during the forecast period. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.By deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 33.1% from 2021 to 2030.By offering, the wallet management solution segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly three-foruths of the global crypto asset management market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the custodian solutions segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 32.7% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (290 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/crypto-asset-management-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the adoption of cloud based crypto asset management solutions among banks and fintech institutions to secure their systems and provide customers with scalable, resilient, and agile crypto services.● Furthermore, cloud based crypto asset management provides individuals and enterprises with improved flexibility as well as cost effective solutions. The demand for crypto asset management is expected to remain constant post pandemic as week.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.