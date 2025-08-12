Alona Lebedieva: How the United States Is Changing the Rules of Global Trade and What It Means for Ukraine

Alona Lebedieva

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In July, the United States collected $29.6 billion in tariff revenues — the highest monthly figure since the beginning of the year. According to U.S. Treasury data, total revenues from January have already exceeded $152 billion. In May, tariff revenues amounted to $22.2 billion, in June — $26.6 billion, and in March — $8.2 billion.Over the past three months alone, customs duties and excise taxes have brought $78.4 billion to the U.S. budget — exceeding the entire amount for the 2024 fiscal year, which totaled $77 billion. The U.S. fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30. If the current trend continues, annual revenues could approach $308 billion, or about 85% of last year’s corporate tax revenues, which stood at $366 billion. For a country with a $1.8 trillion budget deficit, such inflows represent a notable contribution.Commenting on the figures, Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group Aurum Group, noted that the U.S. tariff policy is having a significant budgetary effect and reflects broader changes in the global trade system. For more than three decades, international trade largely operated within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO). That framework provided a relatively stable basis for cooperation and contributed to the growth of global trade. However, current trends indicate a gradual shift towards bilateral agreements and more flexible approaches to trade regulation.According to Lebedieva, other major economies may adopt similar approaches in the coming years, leading to a more fragmented global trading system, with key decisions made through bilateral negotiations between leading economies.For Ukraine, she emphasized, it is important to monitor these trends closely. This includes assessing possible tariff policy changes by trading partners, modeling their potential impact on the national economy and industry, and preparing timely responses.“Ukraine needs a structural economic transformation to strengthen sectors capable of competing internationally and to support domestic production through localization and other protective instruments that comply with international commitments. It is also important to increase the share of goods with higher added value in exports, which would contribute to job creation within the country,” Lebedieva said.She added that adapting to the evolving trade environment will determine Ukraine’s ability to maintain and expand its role in the global economy.

