ARC at Sheba Medical Center and China Medical University Forge Strategic Partnership in Digital Health Transformation

ARC + CMU Taiwan MOU Signing

Landmark MOU for planning new ARC innovation site within CMU Biopark, adding to ARC’s expanding international network of institutions

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC, the global healthcare transformation engine and innovation arm of world-leading hospital Sheba Medical Center, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with China Medical University (CMU) to establish a strategic partnership for planning a new ARC site within CMU's Biopark. This collaboration will serve as a cornerstone for advancing digital transformation, translational research, and healthcare innovation across Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region.The partnership brings together CMU's position as Taiwan's leading biotechnology hub with ARC's proven global model for clinician-led healthcare innovation. Under the leadership of Chairman Chang-Hai Tsai, CMU Biopark has emerged as Asia's premier biotechnology center and the nation's first university-based Biopark, demonstrating CMU's commitment to integrating academic excellence with industry collaboration and clinical advancement.The agreement establishes a framework for creating an innovation ecosystem where academia, industry, and healthcare providers converge to drive digital health transformation. The new ARC site will leverage both institutions' strengths in clinical expertise, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and biotechnology to accelerate the development and implementation of breakthrough healthcare technologies. President of CMU, Prof. Mien-Chie Hung, and Founder and Director of ARC, Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, jointly announced the MOU signing, marking the beginning of this landmark collaboration that positions Taiwan as a globally connected health innovation hub.Prof. Mien-Chie Hung, President of China Medical University, said: "The collaboration with ARC at Sheba Medical Center aligns perfectly with CMU's mission to lead healthcare innovation in Asia. By combining our clinical expertise and research excellence with ARC's proven innovation model, we will establish a sustainable ecosystem that empowers the next generation of healthcare solutions. This partnership will accelerate medical development not only in Taiwan but across the entire region."Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Innovation, Transformation, and AI Officer, and Founder and Director of ARC, Sheba Medical Center, said: "This partnership represents a significant expansion of ARC's global network and our commitment to transforming healthcare worldwide through innovation and cross-industry global collaboration. CMU's exceptional research capabilities and established biotechnology ecosystem make it an ideal partner to drive digital health transformation across the Asia-Pacific region. Together, we will create new pathways for clinicians, researchers, and entrepreneurs to deliver breakthrough solutions that improve patient care."ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) serves as a launchpad for clinician-led technologies that transform care delivery by identifying clinical needs, connecting healthcare professionals with entrepreneurs and technologists, and advancing the development and deployment of new AI and tech solutions from within hospital settings. ARC's global network spans leading hospitals and research institutions across London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin, and New Zealand, promoting technology-based medical solutions and accelerating innovation adoption within health systems worldwide.This collaboration is part of ARC's continued global expansion, with additional international ARC site agreements expected to be announced in 2025.About China Medical UniversityChina Medical University, established in 1958, is a leading medical university in Taiwan renowned for its excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare delivery. CMU Biopark, under the leadership of Chairman Chang-Hai Tsai, represents Taiwan's first university-based biotechnology park and has rapidly become a premier biotechnology hub in Asia. The university is committed to fostering innovation through the integration of academic research, industry collaboration, and clinical advancement.About ARCARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare. ARC's unique model has evolved into a global blueprint, with innovation centers in leading hospitals across multiple continents. The model's success has led to exits totaling approximately $1 billion, with profits reinvested to accelerate healthcare innovation. See more at https://arcinnovation.org/

