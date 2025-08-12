First Micro Wind Turbine Achieves Full Certification

SkyWind NG at customers home near Nuremberg

Start-Up successfully brings wind power to rooftops and radio masts

We’re pleased to recognize SkyWind Energy GmbH for achieving this important milestone and expanding certified options in the micro wind category.” — Isai Ayala, Technical Lead, ICC-SWCC

HANOVER, LOWER SAXONY, GERMANY, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The German start-up SkyWind Energy, based near Hanover, is the first manufacturer worldwide to achieve full certification—i.e., performance, energy yield, safety, and long-term durability—for a micro wind turbine. These wind turbines are so small that they can easily supply environmentally friendly wind power from the roof of a house or a cell phone tower.This success was made possible by a patented rotor technology that the company’s founder Fritz Unger presented at the famous German “Jugend-forscht” (Young Reseachers) competition back in 2009 and has been continuously developing ever since. The now certified “ SkyWind NG ” wind turbine (RRP: €2,478) is about the size of a satellite dish and delivers a certified annual production of 615 kWh – around 20% of the electricity requirements of a single-family home.The tests were conducted in one of the most demanding test fields in the world, located in the US state of Utah. The process, which no other manufacturer had previously been able to complete successfully, took over two years and cost more than €250,000 (290,000$US). In its press release dated August 6th, the International Code Council therefore described the first successful completion of certification as an absolute “milestone for micro wind turbines.”Over 10,000 SkyWind systems have already been installed in the last five years. Projects in 100 countries have repeatedly demonstrated the versatility of this small system: houses and halls rely on the proven generator from Germany for their power supply, as do radio towers, ski lodges, and research stations.Company founder Fritz Unger believes that the technology is now on the verge of a breakthrough. Not only are more and more private customers opting for private wind turbines, but large-scale projects are also in the works. For example, a 60-meter-high 5G radio tower made of wood recently received TÜV approval—powered solely by photovoltaics and micro wind power. Progress is also being made for industrial customers, as many commercial structures like high-bay warehouses offer excellent wind conditions. A tax incentive worth 30% of the purchase price, available through the Inflation-Reduction-Act for certified turbines only, is also expected to help growing demand in the important US market.

