Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,532 in the last 365 days.

State Secretary Gabrič at an informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers

SLOVENIA, August 11 - State Secretary Melita Gabrič participated in an extraordinary informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which took place via video link. The agenda of the meeting, which was convened by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in light of the announced meeting between the US and Russian presidents and the alarming developments in the Middle East, included Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Secretary Gabrič at an informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more