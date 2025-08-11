State Secretary Gabrič at an informal video conference of foreign affairs ministers

SLOVENIA, August 11 - State Secretary Melita Gabrič participated in an extraordinary informal meeting of EU foreign ministers, which took place via video link. The agenda of the meeting, which was convened by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in light of the announced meeting between the US and Russian presidents and the alarming developments in the Middle East, included Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.

