Launch of the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council

SLOVENIA, September 8 - Running from 8 September to 8 October 2025, the session will address a wide range of substantive issues as well as the human rights situation in individual countries. Thematic areas under consideration include the human rights of older persons, gender mainstreaming in the Council's remit, the human right to water and sanitation, human rights in relation to climate change, the rights of young people, modern slavery, the impact of hazardous substances and waste, economic, social and cultural rights and the right to privacy.

The Council will examine the concerning human rights situation in various countries around the world, including the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Afghanistan, Syria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Burundi, Myanmar and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

As a member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia will proactively draw attention to human rights violations in individual countries and support high international standards, particularly in relation to the rights of older people, young people, women and girls, as well as human rights in relation to the environment and climate change. Alongside the core group of countries – Argentina, Brazil, The Gambia and the Philippines – Slovenia will propose a resolution to extend the mandate of the Independent Expert on the enjoyment of all human rights by older persons.

Slovenia will also devote special attention to the rights of older persons and to human rights education by co-organising three side events on the margins of the session.

Slovenia will participate in the Council session as an observer state and as a candidate for membership for the 2026–2028 term.