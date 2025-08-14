Diaspora Leader Adrian Dulgher Returns to Drive Western-Style Reform in Moldova (Political Party CUB)

Adrian Dulgher Ține minte trei cuvinte: Du Moldova Înainte With Alan Jones in Brussels

Nu sunt politician, sunt ultima spearanță.” — Adrian Dulgher

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Moldova faces regional instability and heightened tensions between Russia and the West, a new voice from the diaspora is stepping forward with a bold plan to restart the economy, cut energy costs, and transform the country into a competitive production powerhouse.Adrian Dulgher, a Moldovan-born, UK-based entrepreneur with over 20 years of leadership and business experience, has returned after three decades abroad with a mission to help lift Moldova out of poverty, corruption, and political stagnation. He has joined forces with Coaliția pentru Unitate și Bunăstare (CUB), a reform-driven political party advocating for national unity, good governance, and economic modernisation.A Vision Beyond Left or RightDulgher’s approach deliberately avoids the traditional left–right political divide. Instead, it is grounded in values of transparency, integrity, discipline, and national service. His vision draws on Western principles such as the rule of law, accountability, meritocracy, and civic responsibility—principles he believes Moldova urgently needs to adopt if it is to achieve sustainable economic growth.“I’ve spent 30 years in the UK, learning how functional societies operate—through service, not ego,” Dulgher said. “I’m not returning for power or recognition. My needs are met. I’ve come back to serve, to give back to the country that shaped me.”In recent weeks, Dulgher has held meetings with European Council officials, Romanian political figures, and Alan Jones, a senior adviser within the EU’s Directorate-General for Enlargement and Eastern Neighbourhood—the department responsible for fostering stability, reform, and closer integration between the EU and neighbouring states.Dulgher’s return is part of a growing movement of diaspora leaders re-engaging with Moldova’s development. He argues that the diaspora’s international experience offers both the vision and independence needed to challenge entrenched political elites.“The diaspora is ready to help—not to replace Moldova’s identity, but to strengthen it. We bring knowledge, resources, and a vision shaped by countries that have succeeded through discipline and fairness,” Dulgher noted.A former champion in swimming and judo, Dulgher sees discipline, perseverance, and fair play as essential qualities for leadership. He actively promotes healthy living, personal responsibility, and ethical decision-making—values he believes are as important in politics as they are in sports.“Moldova doesn’t need to be rescued by East or West—it needs to believe in itself,” Dulgher said. “My vision is a Moldova that stands on its own feet, guided by honesty, discipline, and opportunity for all.”A Critical Moment for MoldovaBy working alongside CUB and positioning himself outside entrenched rivalries, Dulgher aims to unify Moldovans around a shared national interest—where competence and integrity matter more than political labels.About Adrian Dulgher"Nu sunt politician, sunt ultima speranță." Podcast Interview Adrian Dulgher is a Moldovan-born entrepreneur with extensive experience in 🏘 Property Development, 🍣 Restaurants, 🚀 Tech, 💰 Investment, and 🏗 Construction. Having spent three decades in the United Kingdom, he has built successful ventures across multiple industries and actively supported diaspora initiatives. His work focuses on building a Moldova that is economically resilient, socially fair, and aligned with the best practices of democratic governance.

