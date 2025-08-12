Deputy Minister Narend Singh leads Southern African Elephant Indaba, 12 to 13 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Mr Narend Singh, will lead the Southern African Elephant Indaba on 12 and 13 August 2025 at Bonamanzi Game Reserve in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal.

South Africa is home to about 44,000 African savanna elephants, and the population continues to grow. This is a major conservation success, especially when compared to the decline of elephant numbers in some other countries. South Africa’s success in recovering elephant populations not only offer hope for the species but brings also difficult trade-offs in the context of the country’s developmental agenda and needs.

Elephants are a national treasure, a keystone species, and a vital part of our heritage, essential for sustaining South Africa’s social and natural capital and supporting inclusive sustainable development. Yet, they face threats from habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and climate change. Conserving elephants demands a whole-systems approach that values community voices, science, indigenous knowledge, and strong partnerships.

As we re-imagine the conservation model, the Indaba will bring together government, conservation experts, community leaders, wildlife industry, NGOs and partner organisations to discuss the future of elephant conservation and management in a changing landscape, in South Africa.

Discussions will focus on building an understanding of elephants, management practices and challenges through lived experiences in South Africa and across the region; creating appreciation for the interface between elephants and people, strengthening community-based initiatives that ensure rural communities benefit from living alongside elephants, fostering coexistence and reducing human-elephant conflict.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Indaba as follows:

DAY 1

Dates: Tuesday, 12 August 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Bonamanzi Game Reserve, Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal

DAY 2

Dates: Wednesday, 13 August 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: Bonamanzi Game Reserve, Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal

Online Participation Details:

Please find below the link to join the events online:

https://bit.ly/SAElephantIndaba

