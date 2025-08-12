Actus Verto becomes authorised Intapp reseller, expanding client access to Industry-Leading software solutions

Actus Verto, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, today announced it has officially become an Intapp reseller.

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actus Verto, a trusted advisor in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, today announced it has officially become an authorised reseller of Intapp, a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms. This collaboration empowers Actus Verto to provide its clients with direct access to Intapp’s powerful solutions, designed to optimise critical business processes and foster stronger client engagement.

The partnership with Intapp significantly broadens Actus Verto’s portfolio of offerings, allowing them to deliver even more comprehensive and tailored solutions to meet the evolving needs of professional services firms, including accounting firms, consulting firms, utilities, and financial institutions. Intapp’s solutions help firms manage their client lifecycle from engagement and marketing to business development, risk management, and service delivery.

“We are thrilled to partner with Intapp and bring their world-class solutions to our clients,” said Lindsay Barthram – Managing Director Consulting. “Intapp’s reputation for delivering innovative, industry-specific software that drives efficiency and growth aligns perfectly with Actus Verto’s commitment to providing best-in-class technology solutions and delivery execution. This collaboration will enable our clients to leverage Intapp’s advanced capabilities to gain a competitive edge, improve operational effectiveness, and deepen their client relationships.”

Intapp’s solutions are renowned for their ability to:

• Streamline Client Lifecycle Management: Automate and optimise processes from business development to client intake and service delivery.

• Enhance Risk and Compliance: Strengthen compliance frameworks and mitigate risks with robust conflict checking and regulatory solutions.

• Improve Business Development: Provide actionable insights and tools to identify new opportunities and grow revenue.

• Foster Collaboration: Connect professionals and facilitate seamless information sharing across the company.

The partnership is effective immediately, and Actus Verto is now equipped to provide sales, implementation, and support services for Intapp’s full suite of products.

About Actus Verto:

Actus Verto is a leading technology solutions provider specialising in delivering innovative and transformative solutions to businesses across various industries. With a focus on client success, Actus Verto helps organisations optimise operations, enhance productivity, and achieve their strategic goals through expert consulting, implementation, and support services, visit actusverto.com and LinkedIn.

About Intapp:

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and LinkedIn.

