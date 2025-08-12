GlassesUSA.com teams up with pop-star Shenseea to celebrate bold, personal summer style

Shenseea x GlassesUSA.com

Shenseea’s handpicked sunglasses and optical frames bring color, confidence, and individuality to summer style, available now at GlassesUSA.com

For me, style is all about having fun and keeping it real. This collection with GlassesUSA.com is about wearing what makes you feel good and confident - just being yourself.” — Shenseea

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlassesUSA.com, a leader in the online eyewear industry, turns up the volume with Shenseea’s Picks - a curated selection of sunglasses and optical frames handpicked by Jamaican pop star and fashion trendsetter Shenseea.

Blending personal style with star power, this collaboration brings Shenseea’s sparkle to life through frames that radiate individuality, a little edge, and a standout summer aesthetic.

The collection includes oversized silhouettes, sleek cat-eyes, tinted lenses, and glossy finishes designed to move seamlessly from day to night. Whether you’re heading to a rooftop party, a festival, or simply grabbing coffee with friends, these frames are made to add a burst of personality to any look.

“Shenseea’s style is about confidence and energy,” said Arie Tom, CMO of GlassesUSA.com. “We wanted this collection to feel like her music- fresh, vibrant, and impossible to ignore. These frames are a reflection of who you are. Like Shenseea says, we took it to the max- bold designs, interesting details, and held nothing back.”

“Working with Shenseea was about capturing the authentic energy she brings to everything she does,”said Lihi Kopel, Head of Design at GlassesUSA.com. “The frames chosen for her top picks were inspired by her real-life style and musical vibe - bold, vibrant, and full of personality, yet still wearable for everyday summer moments.”

The Shenseea x GlassesUSA.com collection is now available exclusively at GlassesUSA.com, with prices starting at $39. The edit includes sunglasses and optical frames designed to add color, confidence, and individuality to every summer style.

