47 Years of Innovation and Challenge, Kuvings Rises as a Global Kitchen Appliance Leader

Kuvings has been honored with an award at the Kitchen Innovation Awards held in Germany. At the Ambiente trade fair in Germany, Kuvings President Ji Tae Kim (second from the right) with Domowe, the distributor in Poland. Kuvings has been dedicated to continuous technological innovation for 47 years. The photo shows some of Kuvings’ vintage models. A vintage original (left) and its current successor (bottom-right). The Kuvings horizontal juicer remains a steady seller. Kuvings CEO, Jong Boo Kim

Kuvings, with 47 years of innovation, is loved in over 90 countries and leads healthy living with the AUTO10S hands-free juicer.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 1978 with the vision of creating a “Healthy Table,” Kuvings has spent the past 47 years rewriting the history of kitchen appliances through relentless technological innovation. From juicers and blenders to yogurt makers and slow juicers, Kuvings has developed products that promote healthy eating habits and has grown into a global brand loved in over 90 countries worldwide.In February 2025, at Ambiente in Frankfurt, Germany, Kuvings once again proved its technological excellence and brand value by winning the Kitchen Innovation Award. For 47 years, the premium kitchen appliance brand has pursued continuous innovation under the slogan of “Healthy Table for Customers.”This journey has been led by CEO Jong Boo Kim , who has built the company on the philosophy that “kitchen appliances must be more convenient and safer.” Since its founding, Kuvings has devoted itself to R&D, earning recognition through prestigious awards both in Korea and overseas. The company’s sustained position in the industry over nearly five decades stems from its unwavering commitment to in-house technological development.In 2004, Kuvings (NUC Electronics Co., Ltd.) became a household name in Korea with the massive success of its yogurt and fermented soybean makers, riding the wave of the nation’s growing “well-being” movement and introducing Korea’s fermentation culture to the world.Early high-speed juicer models have evolved into various forms, with stainless-steel versions—resistant to food odors—still popular and sold in the U.S. today.In 2010, Kuvings established its U.S. branch, followed by offices in Japan, Europe, and China, accelerating its expansion as a global brand.Over the years, Kuvings has developed a wide range of juicer products and won numerous accolades, including the Commissioner’s Award at the Korea Patent Technology Exhibition in 2001, recognition as an Excellent Design Product by the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy in 2002, and awards at the 2011 Pittsburgh International Invention Exhibition and the Geneva International Invention Exhibition.Notably, by using supercomputer simulations to enhance component design, Kuvings dramatically improved juice extraction efficiency, earning selection as a representative case of Korea’s “Creative Economy.” The Kuvings juicer was featured in the leading U.S. consumer magazine Consumer Reports in 2014, strengthening the company’s presence in the U.S. market. The brand has also received praise from Australia’s Choice magazine, Danish expert reviews, and the U.S. Spark Design Awards.With a focus on strengthening technological capabilities, Kuvings has filed and registered 938 intellectual property rights in more than 100 countries. The company continues to drive innovation for healthier lifestyles, developing the world’s first commercial vacuum blender with a Sound Enclosure and an IoT-connected juicer with body composition analysis. Each time Kuvings unveils new products at major global exhibitions such as IFA and Ambiente, they draw strong interest from international buyers.The company’s flagship premium juicer, the AUTO10S, features a hands-free design that allows large quantities of uncut ingredients to be processed at once, making it ideal for both households and commercial use in cafés and restaurants. This product exemplifies Kuvings’ vision of making healthy lifestyles more convenient.Building on 47 years of innovation and a spirit of challenge, Kuvings aims to further strengthen its global presence and continue developing kitchen appliances that bring healthier dining to tables around the world.

