Kindly Woven Debuts Blanket Collection with a Mission: Fair Pay for Artists, Made in the USA

This is about more than beautiful design. It is about building a better way forward, together.” — Laura Adams, Founder of Kindly Woven

LAURINBURG, NC, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kindly Woven, a modern textile studio rooted in purpose and integrity, has launched its debut woven blanket collection. Designed in partnership with six talented artists and produced entirely in the USA, the 25-SKU line blends artistry, heritage, and a deep respect for people and process.

Founded by textile designer and educator Laura Adams, Kindly Woven was created to open doors in a historically exclusive industry.

“This collection started with a deep desire to do things differently,” says Adams. “I wanted to create a place where artists are not just brought in for their style. They are paid fairly, credited openly, and woven into the process from start to finish. Every blanket represents someone’s vision, and it was an honor to bring that vision to life while supporting U.S. manufacturing and working artists. This is about more than beautiful design. It is about building a better way forward, together.”

Each blanket began with an artist’s concept. Featured collaborators include Melissa McKeagney, Kristina Graf, Roberta Bologna, Lisa Mabey, Melissa Dayton, and Carma Jordan. Their designs range from organic botanicals to modern grids and were transformed from digital surface pattern designs into heirloom-quality textiles.

Made in small batches at U.S. weaving mills, the collection reflects a dual commitment to ethical production and meaningful design. By keeping manufacturing stateside, Kindly Woven supports local economies, preserves skilled jobs, and reduces the environmental impact of overseas production.

The launch arrives just ahead of the fall season, when consumers turn to meaningful home goods and thoughtful gifts. Each design in the collection offers a distinctive mood and style, from the organic florals of Addy to the crisp geometry of Quinn, ensuring a fit for a range of interiors. Every blanket is packaged with care and includes a hidden encouragement card, offering a small message of warmth and connection to the person receiving it.

Kindly Woven exists to elevate artists, challenge industry norms, and prove that good design and good business can go hand in hand. This collection is more than a product launch. It is a movement toward a more inclusive, transparent, and values-aligned textile future.

About Kindly Woven

Kindly Woven is a small-batch textile studio dedicated to artist empowerment, American manufacturing, and design that lasts. Founded by Laura Adams, the brand creates woven goods in partnership with independent artists and pays each collaborator a share of sales. Kindly Woven’s mission is to disrupt outdated systems, elevate new creative voices, and offer textiles with story and substance. Learn more at www.kindlywoven.com.

