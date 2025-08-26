Tidewe Launches the TimberGhost Whitetail Hunting Jacket

TimberGhost Whitetail Hunting Jacket

WI, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tidewe today announced the TimberGhost Whitetail Hunting Jacket , a purpose-built softshell engineered for hunters who demand windproof protection, breathable comfort, and whisper-quiet performance across a wide range of conditions. Powered by TideShell triple-layer fabric and ProTecht PAO odor control, TimberGhost keeps hunters warm, dry, and undetected from early fall through mid-winter.Product OverviewTimberGhost is designed around the realities of whitetail hunting: long, motionless sits punctuated by quick, decisive movements in unpredictable weather. By combining a wind-blocking PTFE membrane with silent, insulating fleece and a hunter-first feature set, Tidewe eliminates the traditional trade-off between protection, comfort, and stealth. TimberGhost will be available beginning Aug 26th at tidewe.com At the heart of TimberGhost is TideShell, a high-performance PTFE membrane laminated between two layers of 310 g fleece. This triple-layer construction delivers a windproof, breathable, and water-repellent barrier that moves quietly and feels comfortable against the skin. The fabric resists gusts, sheds surface moisture, manages internal perspiration, and flexes with your draw or when adjusting in the stand.The Fabric AdvantageTideShell blocks level 4–5 winds while allowing moisture vapor to escape, helping prevent clamminess during the hike in and maintaining comfort during long sits. The outer face receives a C0 DWR finish to bead and shed light rain and snow, while the membrane adds an inner barrier that resists seep-through without sacrificing breathability.Warmth and Thermal RangeThe 310 g fleece core provides stable, long-lasting warmth when you need it most. In early fall temperatures around 45–59°F (7–15°C), TimberGhost pairs comfortably with a base layer. As conditions drop into late fall and early winter, adding an insulated mid-layer keeps most hunters comfortable from 5–23°F (−15 to −5°C), extending TimberGhost’s utility deep into the season.Stealth and SoundEvery element of TimberGhost is tuned for silence, from the triple-layer fleece and membrane construction to low-bulk, quiet trims. In controlled internal tests, fabric rustle measured at or below 30 dB, helping your movement remain discreet whether you’re drawing a bow or settling in for last light.Odor Control That LastsScent discipline matters. ProTecht PAO bonds to the fleece fibers to neutralize odors and inhibit odor-causing bacteria, maintaining effectiveness through 40+ washes under typical care. Begin each hunt fresher and stay less detectable longer.Hunter-First DesignTimberGhost is built around how whitetail hunters actually carry and access gear. A modular pocket layout keeps essentials organized and within quiet reach, including a magnetic chest pocket with an integrated rangefinder lanyard for one-handed access. Underarm zip vents provide quick airflow on the hike in or during sudden warmups without sacrificing wind protection. A rear safety harness port integrates cleanly with treestand setups, while articulated sleeves, an adjustable hem and cuffs, and a stealth camo pattern keep the profile streamlined.Quotes“With TimberGhost, Tidewe brings together windproof protection, breathable comfort, and silence in one dependable jacket ,” said Jason Brenic, USVP at Tidewe. “It’s built to disappear in the timber—quietly, comfortably, and reliably.”“The TideShell PTFE membrane and 310 g fleece work in concert to retain heat, move moisture, and minimize fabric noise,” said Hebe, Product Lead at Tidewe. “It’s a jacket you forget you’re wearing—until the weather turns.”“From first light to last in shifting winds, I stayed warm, dry, and silent,” said Raymond, Tidewe Pro Staff. “The magnetic pocket and harness port make a real difference in the stand.”Availability and PricingThe Tidewe TimberGhost Whitetail Hunting Jacket will be available on Aug 26th at tidewe.com. The jacket carries an MSRP of $159.99, with coordinating pants available.About TideweTidewe designs accessible, high-performance outdoor and hunting gear that pairs field-proven protection with quiet comfort. From advanced fabric technologies like TideShell and ProTecht PAO to hunter-informed features, Tidewe builds products that help you stay out longer and perform when it matters most. Learn more at tidewe.com.

