RICOVR Showcases Breakthrough Saliva-Based Testing Device at First Look Event

Creator of the XALIVA® rapid diagnostics platform Rutgers

Chief Guest Michael E. Zwick Highlights Innovation and Collaboration in Diagnostics

Through partnerships with institutions like Rutgers, companies like RICOVR can access world-class facilities and expertise, accelerating innovation and moving forward faster.” — Michael E. Zwick , Senior Vice President for Research at Rutgers University

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RICOVR Healthcare, a leader in rapid, saliva-based point-of-care diagnostics, successfully showcased the functionality of its flagship testing device at its highly anticipated First Look event. The milestone gathering brought together investors, partners, and industry stakeholders to witness firsthand the company’s cutting-edge platform designed to transform workplace safety and healthcare screening.The event’s Chief Guest, Michael E. Zwick, Senior Vice President for Research at Rutgers University, commended RICOVR’s role in driving innovation and economic growth in New Jersey. ". RICOVR exemplifies how research-based companies can translate scientific advancements into practical applications. Through partnerships with institutions like Rutgers, companies like RICOVR can access world-class facilities and expertise, accelerating innovation and moving forward faster. This kind of collaboration is at the heart of what a 21st-century research university should be."As cannabis legalization expands, the need for more accurate and relevant testing methods has become critical. Traditional approaches, such as urine testing, can detect cannabis use from days or weeks prior, often leading to unfair outcomes. Breath-based THC tests remain inconclusive and cannot reliably detect edibles. RICOVR’s saliva-based platform addresses these gaps by focusing on recent use detection, providing a more precise indicator of recent use detection and enabling fairer, more effective safety decisions.Attendees were given a live demonstration of the device’s rapid, non-invasive testing capabilities, including its ability to detect recent use of THC in minutes - enabling immediate, on-the-spot decision-making for safety-sensitive industries. The showcase also highlighted the company’s progress toward commercialization and its plans to expand into additional diagnostic applications, such as preeclampsia detection.“We’re incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Dr. Himanshu Bhatia, CEO of RICOVR. “This event was an opportunity not only to demonstrate the technology in action but also to share our vision for a safer, more efficient future in diagnostics. The need for accurate, real-time testing solutions has never been greater, especially as workplace safety and public health challenges evolve.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.