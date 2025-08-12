Cabo Magic Sportfishing Partners with Local Fish Processing Expert to Enhance Services for Cabo Fishing Charters Clients

Cabo Magic Cabo Sportfishing Cabo Magic Cabo Sportfishing Cabo Cabo Magic Sportfishing logo

New alliance with third-generation processor Keko offers comprehensive filleting, smoking, and delivery services for cabo sportfishing enthusiasts

Our story began in 1997 at Cabo’s original Marine Principal dock. This new partnership builds on that legacy, allowing us to enhance and expand services for anglers throughout Los Cabos.” — Tommy Garcia

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cabo Magic Sportfishing has announced a partnership with local fish processing specialist Keko to expand the range of services available to fishing charter clients in the Los Cabos area.The partnership brings third-generation experience in fish processing to Cabo Magic’s charter operations. Keko continues a family tradition in seafood handling that began with his father, combining traditional techniques passed down through generations with modern preservation methods.The processing services include filleting, vacuum-sealing, freezing and smoking, with delivery available to accommodations throughout the Los Cabos area. The facility meets local health and safety standards for seafood handling.Keko’s work covers a variety of species commonly caught in Los Cabos waters, including dorado, tuna, marlin and wahoo. The service is available for clients booking fishing charters through Cabo Magic, who can request processing when scheduling their trip.According to the company, the arrangement responds to growing demand from fishing visitors who prefer to have their catch prepared for transport or storage. The service is intended to provide clients with options for how their fish is handled after the trip, without requiring them to locate separate processing facilities.Los Cabos remains a destination for sport fishing throughout the year, attracting anglers from various parts of the world due to the region’s marine biodiversity and established charter industry. The partnership enables Cabo Magic to coordinate both the fishing excursion and post-catch handling as part of its offerings.Cabo Magic is a charter fishing company based in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. The company organizes guided sport fishing trips in local waters targeting species such as marlin, tuna, dorado and wahoo. Services include vessel operation, licensed crews and equipment use for recreational fishing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.