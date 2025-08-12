CBP offers reemployment opportunity to retired CBP officers and AMO agents
WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection is offering opportunities for former CBP officers and Air and Marine Operations agents who retired between July 2020 and July 2024 to rejoin the agency as reemployed annuitants.
“CBP is dedicated to leveraging the expertise and experience of our retired personnel to strengthen our mission,” said CBP’s Human Resources Management Assistant Commissioner Andrea Bright. “The knowledge and skills of our retired officers and agents are invaluable, and this program provides a unique opportunity for them to continue serving and contributing to our nation’s security.”
CBP may grant a waiver of salary offset, referred to as a Dual Compensation Waiver. This waiver allows CBP to rehire Federal Employee Retirement System (FERS) and Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) annuitants under either a temporary appointment limited to one year or less, or a term appointment lasting more than one year but not exceeding four years without a reduction in salary while continuing to receive their full annuity. Reemployed annuitants will be assigned to a full-time work schedule. CBP may extend appointments depending on mission needs.
Applications are being accepted for the following positions:
Information about Border Patrol annuitants can be found here or on the Reemployed Annuitant page on the CBP Careers website.
Visit the Careers website and follow @CBPJobs on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on LinkedIn.
