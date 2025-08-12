Medland Orthodontics Partners with Hismile to Elevate Patient Oral Care Experience

Dr William Luong, Dr Bill Medland, and Dr Patty Medland, Orthodontists at Medland Orthodontists at Hismile HQ on the Gold coast, Queensland, Australia Medland Orthodontics has been creating smiles that last a lifetime from their Gold Coast Orthodontic Practices since 1990 Industry-leading Orthodontic team at Medland Orthodontics: (L-R) Dr Will Luong, Dr Bill Medland, Dr Patty Medland

In a strategic new partnership, Medland Orthodontics teams up with global oral health brand Hismile to break down barriers in oral hygiene

We know that good oral hygiene is absolutely essential throughout treatment... But we also know that traditional oral health options don’t always engage our younger or more sensitive patients. ” — Dr. Will Luong, Senior Orthodontist at Medland Orthodontics

GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move set to redefine the orthodontic care experience, Medland Orthodontics is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Hismile, the internationally recognised innovator in oral health.Under this partnership, all Medland Orthodontics patients will now receive a curated oral hygiene pack that includes a Hismile toothbrush, flavoured dental floss, and their ADA-approved Fluoride+ toothpaste—a trio designed to deliver effective daily care with a fun twist.This collaboration represents a strategic alignment of two passionate brands, both committed to improving oral health outcomes through innovation, education, and patient-centred care.A Breakthrough in Patient-Centric OrthodonticsOral hygiene is one of the most critical components of successful orthodontic treatment. Braces Invisalign clear aligners, and other orthodontic appliances create new surfaces and small spaces in the mouth where plaque can build up more easily. Without consistent and correct oral hygiene habits, patients are at greater risk of enamel decalcification, gum inflammation, and tooth decay, in addition to potentially slowing down their orthodontic treatment.At Medland Orthodontics, maintaining the highest standards of care doesn’t stop after treatment for braces or Invisalign start —it extends into equipping patients with the tools, knowledge, and motivation they need to maintain excellent hygiene every single day.“We know that good oral hygiene is absolutely essential throughout orthodontic treatment,” said Dr. Will Luong, Senior Orthodontist at Medland Orthodontics. “But we also know that traditional toothpaste flavours and oral care products don’t always engage our younger or more sensitive patients. That’s where Hismile steps in—with science-backed products that people genuinely love to use and encourage positive oral health behaviours.”Why Hismile? A Global Brand with Local PurposeFounded on the Gold Coast, Hismile has grown into a global oral health powerhouse, renowned for combining cutting-edge science with bold product innovation and a fun, highly memorable brand voice. The company has redefined what it means to care for your teeth, making oral hygiene more accessible and engaging—particularly among younger demographics.Hismile’s Fluoride+ Toothpaste, which received approval from the Australian Dental Association in November 2024, is evidence of the brand’s commitment to effectiveness and safety. It’s more than a lifestyle product—it's a powerful oral health solution. Coupled with their flavoured dental flosses and stylish, ultra plush toothbrushes, the Hismile range removes the intimidation and boredom often associated with dental care.“Partnering with Medland Orthodontics is a natural fit,” said a Hismile representative. “We’ve always believed in removing the friction from oral hygiene and making it something people look forward to—not dread. Working with a forward-thinking, community-focused, and home-grown brand like Medland Orthodontics allows us to support that mission at a deeper level, to an audience where impeccable oral hygiene is critical to a perfect smile result.”Breaking Down Barriers with Flavour and FunFor many patients—especially children and teens—traditional mint toothpaste or unflavoured floss can be an unexpected hurdle to daily use. Whether it’s sensory aversion, boredom, or just a dislike of the flavour, these seemingly small obstacles can have a big impact on the consistency and quality of home care.By offering flavoured alternatives—without compromising on quality or efficacy—Medland and Hismile are helping patients develop positive hygiene habits from the start.“Orthodontic treatment is partnership between each patient and our team,” said Dr. Medland. “Our job is to guide patients through that journey with as few barriers as possible. If flavoured floss and a fun toothbrush mean a patient is more likely to brush and floss twice a day, that’s a huge win—for their teeth and their confidence.”More Than a Brand Collaboration: A Community CommitmentWhile the partnership offers tangible benefits to Medland patients, its impact is designed to reach much further. Both Medland Orthodontics and Hismile share a mutual commitment to community health, preventative care, and health education—particularly among youth and underserved populations.Through this initiative, Medland Orthodontics hopes to encourage better oral health practices not only among their current patients but also within the broader community.In time, the partnership may extend into school-based programs, community oral health days, and public hygiene education initiatives—providing meaningful support and resources where they’re most needed.“The goal is to build long-term, community-first oral health outcomes,” said a Medland spokesperson. “Hismile brings a level of innovation and approachability that resonates with our patients and with our mission. It’s a perfect synergy.”A Shared Vision for the FutureAt its heart, the Medland x Hismile partnership is about proactive care—not reactive treatment. By offering tools that make daily oral care easier, more enjoyable, and more effective, the collaboration empowers patients to take ownership of their health every day between appointments.It’s also about transforming the way oral care is perceived: not as a chore, but as a simple, rewarding, and even fun part of daily life.This mindset shift, paired with the orthodontic expertise Medland is known for, leads to better results—both in terms of smiles and long-term dental health.What's Next for Medland Patients?Starting immediately, all new Medland Orthodontics patients will receive the Hismile care kit at their first appointment. “We’re proud to be partnering with a brand that cares as much about results and routine as we do,” Dr. Luong added. “And most importantly, we’re thrilled to offer our patients another reason to smile.”About Medland OrthodonticsMedland Orthodontics has been transforming smiles on the Gold Coast since 1990. With three convenient locations—Benowa, Robina, and Upper Coomera—the practice offers expert orthodontic care through braces, Invisalign, LightForce 3D printed braces, widening plates, and early growth assessments. Known for its exceptional patient care and outstanding treatment outcomes, Medland Orthodontics is a proud leader in orthodontics across Southeast Queensland.About HismileFounded in 2014, Hismile is one of the world’s fastest-growing oral care brands. Headquartered on the Gold Coast, Hismile has earned a global following through innovative products, scientific research, and a playful yet professional approach to oral health. With a mission to make oral care effective, fun, and accessible, Hismile continues to disrupt the dental industry from the inside out.

