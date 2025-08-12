PayToMe.co Named Semi-Finalist in Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies® 2025

PayToMe.co logo PayToMe.co + Most Fundable Award PayToMe.co + NVIDIA Inception PayToMe.co - Selected AWS Partner PayToMe.co + Text-To-Pay

Selected from thousands, PayToMe.co earns national recognition for scalability, market potential, and investor readiness

Being recognized in Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies® validates our mission to simplify and secure financial operations for businesses of all sizes.” — PayToMe.co

PALO ALTO , CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PayToMe.co, the AI-native financial technology platform redefining how organizations manage, move, and safeguard money, has been named a Semi-Finalist in the 2025 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies® competition. The national program, presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy and Entrepreneurship and supported by J.P. Morgan, StartEngine, and other leading institutions, recognizes U.S. companies demonstrating exceptional scalability, strong market positioning, and proven investor readiness.

Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies® recognition is based on the same rigorous, data-driven evaluation models used by institutional investors — scoring across market potential, financial performance, intellectual property strength, scalability, and exit readiness. Being selected from thousands of applicants signals to investors and partners that PayToMe.co meets the high bar for sustainable growth in one of the most competitive markets in the world: financial technology.

Addressing a $46B Global Problem

In the United States alone, organizations lose billions each year to fragmented payment systems, manual compliance workflows, and delayed settlements. The complexity multiplies for enterprises operating across state lines or international borders. These inefficiencies drain profitability, slow growth, and increase regulatory risk.

PayToMe.co solves this with a unified, API-first financial infrastructure layer that combines:

• Multi-currency invoicing & settlements

• Real-time AR/AP automation with AI-driven cash flow forecasting

• Built-in KYC/KYB, AML, and tax compliance

• Fraud detection and AI-powered bookkeeping

• One-click integrations with Stripe, QuickBooks, Plaid, ERP systems — with no heavy IT lift

Why PayToMe.co Stands Out

The PayToMe.co platform is already fully customizable and operational across more than 100 countries. By meeting the stringent demands of the U.S. market while maintaining global flexibility, PayToMe.co ensures that customers can seamlessly operate domestically today and expand internationally tomorrow — all without rebuilding their financial infrastructure.

This dual capability — deep domestic strength with global reach — positions PayToMe.co as an infrastructure partner for:

• Banks and PSPs expanding compliance and payment capabilities

• Enterprise SaaS embedding financial and compliance workflows

• Public companies seeking AI-driven operational and reporting efficiencies

Global Reach & Strategic Backing

PayToMe.co benefits from strong industry backing and ecosystem advantages:

• Hatcher+ – Backed and vetted through its global venture building network.

• Startupbootcamp – Alumni of its FinTech accelerator, connecting PayToMe.co with key enterprise and investor networks.

• NVIDIA Inception – Top 1% AI startup status, with GTM and technical support.

• Selected as AWS Strategic Startup Partner – Infrastructure for global scalability.

• Partnerships with IBM Partner Plus, Google Cloud, and Microsoft for Startups.

Strategic Growth Priorities

1. Expanding AI/ML capabilities to automate compliance, fraud prevention, and predictive financial intelligence at scale

2. Accelerating enterprise and public company adoption in high-volume AR/AP industries

3. Pursuing selective acquisitions in the $500B+ embedded finance and cross-border payments market

The evolution of financial infrastructure is underway. PayToMe.co is building the systems that will power commerce for decades to come. For strategic partners and investors, early engagement offers the opportunity to help define the future of financial operations — in the U.S. and globally.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native financial technology platform that modernizes how organizations manage, move, and safeguard money. Its unified, API-first infrastructure powers multi-currency transactions, real-time compliance, AI-driven AR/AP automation, and seamless integrations with major financial systems — enabling enterprises to operate efficiently in the U.S. and across more than 100 countries. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, PayToMe.co partners with leading technology and financial institutions to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready financial operations.

PayToMe.co - Transforming Global Financial Operations

