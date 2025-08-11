Benning Road Electric Vehicle Charger in Ward 7 Now Open

CONTACT: Nicole Goines, PIO, (202) 536-7666, [email protected]

WASHINGTON, DC, August 8, 2025 — The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is excited to announce the opening of a new electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Ward 7. The new station has fast charging capacity and is accessible to the public 24/7. This project was funded by a grant that DOEE received from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program.

The project, in partnership with Transco Inc., replaced the out-of-service charging station at 3355a Benning Rd NE, and adds four DC fast charging ports, as well as triples the speed of vehicle charging compared to the previous output. The charging station is easily accessed along the heavily travelled Benning Road and is conveniently located for drivers on I-295. It is also adjacent to amenities including a convenience store, a riverfront park, trails, and a Capital Bikeshare station.

By adding new EV charging capacity, the project helps support a goal of the District’s Transportation Electrification Roadmap for 25% of DC-registered vehicles to be EVs by 2030.

"This project is important in helping the District meet its Transportation Electrification Roadmap goals especially those that call for more equitable and accessible charging options for District residents,” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We are proud to support a project that moves us one step closer to a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable District of Columbia.”

To complete this project, DOEE worked with Pepco to utilize funds approved by the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia to install much of the EV make-ready infrastructure.

The EV Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program awarded approximately $148.8 million in grant funding to 24 applicants to repair or replace broken or non-operational electric vehicle charging ports to improve the reliability of existing charging infrastructure. The 24 awards are located in 19 States and the District of Columbia, and were awarded to 14 State Departments of Transportation and 10 local entities.

For more information on the District’s transportation goals and the Transportation Electrification Roadmap, please visit please DOEE’s Electric Vehicle Resources.