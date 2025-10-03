Submit Release
Request for Applications - Restoring the District's Natural Areas

DOEE seeks one or more eligible entities to restore historically-underserved publicly-owned parks and natural green spaces in the District by removing trash and invasive species and maintaining green infrastructure and trash traps in the immediate vicinity.  A successful grantee will engage the communities neighboring these areas through activities that increase community commitment to maintaining them. The amount available for the project is $150,000. The Department anticipates granting up to three awards, with a minimum award of $50,000. 

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means: 

Download from the Attachments below. 

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA- FY25-WPD-880” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is November 3, 2025.  The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due. 

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds: 

 

Pre-application information session: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 11:00 AM

Link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=mb7c4102b53d50cfd53a3576bebcc8186

Phone number: 202-860-2110 Password: Aks8vnwnv97

Meeting number (access code): 2304 222 4238

 

A second pre-application informational session will be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:00 AM

Link: https://dcnet.webex.com/dcnet/j.php?MTID=mbf0f0037a85bc2dfcd2f269664c64e47

Phone number: 202-860-2110 Password: aEP2bcGTA83

Meeting number (access code): 2303 326 6583

 

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to:  [email protected] 

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal

