Gregory Blotnick Publishes 'Essays: De Rerum Natura' — A Darkly Honest Portrait of the Human Condition

Gregory Blotnick in West Palm Beach, Florida

Pre-orders now available on Amazon Kindle; Paperback available August 20th — All proceeds to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

These essays provide a guide to rebuilding one’s inner architecture after defeat. They emphasize relentless personal accountability, not as a form of penance, but as the only true path to freedom.” — Gregory Blotnick

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gregory J. Blotnick , whose memoir "Blind Spots" earned widespread critical acclaim and praise for its brutal honesty, has announced the pre-order launch of his latest work, "Essays: De Rerum Natura."This Kindle edition — with paperback available August 20th — delivers thirty raw, unfiltered essays born from the fire of personal collapse. The collection explores the forces that shape a man as he rebuilds from ruin and finds the long, uncertain road back to himself.Drawing on philosophy, literature, and his own life experience, Blotnick crafts a work that functions as both spiritual guide and memoir.“Everything in this book is about duality; the tension between suffering and resurrection, failure and forgiveness,” he explains. “It’s about the violent inner conflict that emerges when a man realizes he is his own worst enemy, and the hard-won victory that follows."The essays will resonate with readers who possess high energy, drive, and risk appetite — those who grasp the delicate balance between ambition and restraint and seek a structured path toward sustainable self-governance.This path unfolds through explorations of discipline, individuation, justice, and judgment, viewed primarily through the lens of perfecting one’s character. Blotnick weaves together insights from Pascal, Schopenhauer, and Plutarch with personal reflections that cut as sharply as they reveal.“My goal was to ‘speak truth to pain’ — to dive in, dig it up, and put it into words,” says Blotnick. “When someone puts real pain on the page, you feel it like a cold knife. It's the only writing I've ever learned anything from, and it's the only writing worth doing."Throughout this collection of essays, Gregory Blotnick emphasizes the transformative power of embracing and integrating one's inner darkness. By repeatedly laying bare his own flaws, failures and shortcomings, he invites the courageous and intrepid reader to use this candid self-examination as a mirror for examining and ultimately eliminating their own defects of character.For thinkers, seekers, and those rebuilding after loss, Blotnick provides an abundance of what he calls “raw material” — ideas and frameworks that readers can carry with them for years as they strive for self-mastery, rather than a list of prescriptive instructions.Above all, he urges readers to “keep showing up to life,” remaining steadfast in their self-belief as they transform suffering into strength. With all proceeds donated in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and their vital work in mental health advocacy, this book serves as both a personal reckoning and a contribution to a greater cause.Available now for Kindle pre-order on Amazon, "Essays: De Rerum Natura" will launch in both Kindle and paperback editions on August 20.About The Author Gregory Blotnick is an American investor , author, and entrepreneur known for his unflinching explorations of human nature, personal redemption, and the discipline required to rebuild from ruin. His previous memoir, "Blind Spots: A Riches to Rags Story," was praised by Kirkus Reviews and other editorials for its searing honesty, with Manhattan Book Review describing it as "a riveting, thought-provoking read that lingers long after the final page...highly recommended for those who appreciate unvarnished truth and masterful storytelling." All proceeds from "Blind Spots" were donated to AFSP, a tradition that continues with the release of "Essays: De Rerum Natura."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.