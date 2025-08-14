New Free Tool Helps Website Owners Visualise and Optimise Internal Linking for SEO

The Internal Link Analysis Tool allows you to visually explore the internal linking of your website.

CARDIFF, CARDIFF, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SEO Corner has officially launched its Internal Link Analysis Tool , a free web-based tool designed to help site owners, marketers, and SEOs improve internal link structure and build stronger topical authority — no logins, subscriptions, or downloads required.Unlike most SEO tools that focus solely on backlinks or keyword rankings, this tool zeroes in on the internal architecture of a website. Users can instantly crawl their site, generate a visual map of internal links, and identify orphaned pages, underlinked content, and messy navigation structures that may be hurting their search visibility. Whilst most available internal linking tools simply crawl the site map, the tool developed by The SEO Corner displays all internal links, including the links within the page contents.“Internal linking is one of the most overlooked but powerful aspects of SEO,” said Hubert Bieluczyk, founder of The SEO Corner. “We wanted to give people a simple, visual way to understand how their pages are connected — and where they’re falling short — without having to pay for expensive tool subscriptions. We feel that the provision of free, useful SEO tools and content is particularly important when it comes to helping new and small website owners in their journey, as they may not have huge funds to splurge on SEO.”Key Features:• Instant visualisation of a website’s internal link network• Filters to remove footer/nav links and external domains• Identify orphaned pages and low-authority content• Custom URL filtering and CSV export for deeper auditsThe tool is ideal for SEOs, content teams, and website owners looking to boost crawlability, improve topic clustering, and surface high-impact internal link opportunities. The tool can also be used to understand how competitors structure their websites and content clusters.Pricing:Free to use, with no sign-up or email required. All features are available for free, with no premium tiers of the tool.Availability:The Internal Link Analysis Tool is now live at https://theseocorner.com/internal-link-analysis-tool About The SEO CornerThe SEO Corner is a UK-based link building service dedicated to helping new and small websites earn high-quality, niche-relevant backlinks that move the needle. In addition to our hands-on outreach services, we offer free tools and actionable content to help small website owners, marketers, and SEOs improve their site performance and grow sustainably. Whether you're looking for powerful backlinks or practical SEO insights, The SEO Corner is built to support you at every stage.Press Contact:Hubert BieluczykFounder, The SEO Cornermail@theseocorner.com

