Governor Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Air Quality

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and State Department of Health issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for ozone tomorrow, Tuesday, August 12, for the Lower Hudson Valley and New York City Metro regions. The advisory for ozone remains in effect for Long Island, New York City Metro, and Lower Hudson Valley regions for today, Monday, August 11. With some wildfire smoke still visible at high altitudes as it clears out of the state, New York residents and visitors are reminded to include air quality awareness in their daily warm weather routines. This update comes as Governor Hochul yesterday urged New Yorkers to prepare for multiple days of high temperatures across the state through Wednesday. ‘Feels-Like’ Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected in most of the state on Tuesday, most notably in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the North Country. Humidity levels will also rise on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s will continue throughout most of the state and near 100 in parts of the Mid-Hudson, New York City, and Long Island Regions. Rain and thunderstorms are expected across the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

“With extreme temperatures present across our state, I’m closely monitoring our air and weather forecasts and working alongside partners in government to ensure New Yorkers are protected,” Governor Hochul said. “I urge New Yorkers to ‘Be Air Quality Aware’ and to please take proper precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The Air Quality Health Advisory regions for tomorrow, August 12, consist of: Lower Hudson Valley, which includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Ulster, and Sullivan counties and New York City Metro, which includes New York City and Rockland and Westchester counties.

People, especially those with cardiovascular disease and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma), young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, and those involved in vigorous outdoor work should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening). When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing should consider consulting their personal physician.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Department of Health (DOH) issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern.

New Yorkers are encouraged to be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

OZONE

Summer heat can lead to the formation of ground-level ozone, a major component of photochemical smog. Automobile exhaust and out-of-state emission sources are the primary sources of ground-level ozone and the most serious air pollution problems in the northeast. This surface pollutant should not be confused with the protective layer of ozone in the upper atmosphere.

Ozone is not a direct emission, but rather forms when sunlight chemically reacts with nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from automobile exhaust and industrial emissions. High ozone is not as visible as PM2.5 because it is a colorless gas, but will produce hazy skies and reduce visibility in high concentrations. Ozone production can also be enhanced by the presence of wildfire smoke.

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities;

conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;

turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;

use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;

close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;

limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;

set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;

purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and

reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.

Additional information on ozone and PM 2.5 is available on DEC's website and on DOH's website (PM 2.5) / DOH's website (ozone). A new DEC fact sheet about the Air Quality Index is available on DEC’s website or by PDF download.

To stay up-to-date with announcements from DEC, sign up to receive Air Quality Alerts through DEC Delivers: DEC's Premier Email Service. A toll-free Air Quality Hotline (1-800-535-1345) was also established by DEC to keep New Yorkers informed of the latest air quality situation.

Extreme heat is dangerous and is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States. The most common heat-related illnesses are heat stroke (sun stroke), heat exhaustion, heat cramps and heat rash. Learn more about heat-related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Health Department’s extreme heat advice webpage.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.