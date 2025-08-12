'Liberian-Born Author’s Debut Book Reveals How to Recognize the Voice of God in a Noisy World'

New Book by Peaches S. Andrews Explores How to Recognize the Voice of God in Everyday Life

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world full of distractions, noise, and uncertainty, how do we know when God is speaking to us? The Characteristics of the Voice of God by Peaches S. Andrews offers a compelling answer—a heartfelt guide to discerning divine communication and faithfully following God’s direction.Inspired by a spiritual awakening during sleep, Ms. Andrews felt divinely called to write this book. In her words, “He wants His people to recognize and know when it is He that is speaking and not confuse His voice with other voices. He speaks in diverse ways for different situations.” This revelation led to the creation of a powerful resource that helps believers of all walks understand how God communicates through scripture, inner conviction, people, and even dreams.The Characteristics of the Voice of God is more than a theological exploration; it is a personal testimony and a spiritual toolkit. With humility and wisdom, Ms. Andrews walks readers through the many ways God commands, guides, and protects His people through His voice. The book encourages readers to tune their hearts to divine frequencies and trust in the path laid before them.Peaches S. Andrews is no stranger to spiritual leadership. A Liberian-born U.S. citizen, she has served in ministry for decades, currently leading as Chair of the Stewardship Committee and Vestry member at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Wheaton, Maryland. Her roots in faith run deep, nurtured in both the Christian churches of Liberia and the spiritual mentorship she received in Chicago. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management and an Honorary Doctorate in Christian Leadership, honoring her lifetime of service in ministry.With an impressive background in education, youth mentorship, and church leadership, Ms. Andrews has made it her mission to help others grow in faith. Her life story—marked by resilience, obedience, and divine calling—is a powerful testament to the message she shares in this debut book.“I want people to not only hear God’s voice, but to know it,” says Andrews. “This book is my obedience to that call.”The Characteristics of the Voice of God is available now and is a must-read for anyone seeking clarity in their faith walk, especially those who want to distinguish the true voice of God from the many competing voices of the world.To learn more about Peaches S. Andrews, visit https://www.libchamberusa.org ________________________________________About the Author:Peaches Syatta Andrews was born in Monrovia, Liberia and moved to the United States in 1980. She is a devoted mother, grandmother, minister, and community servant. Through her decades-long spiritual journey, she has mentored youth, led ministries, and dedicated herself to the work of God. The Characteristics of the Voice of God is her first published book, with two more on the way.

Global Book Network - Peaches S. Andrews, author of The Characteristics of the Voice of God

