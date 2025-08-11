Diamond State of Mind (DSM) Announces Part III of Its 'In Chains' Series at the White House

Diamond State of Mind, a for-profit social justice and cultural equality advocacy platform, is set to host its "In Chains" series at the White House this week.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diamond State of Mind (DSM), a for-profit social justice and cultural equality advocacy platform, is proud to announce the third installment of its "In Chains" series. The event is set to take place from August 14 to August 17 at the White House. This protest is a continuation of DSM's mission to raise awareness about various forms of exploitation, abuse, and bias that adversely affect human lives.The "In Chains" series is a bold initiative that has already made its mark at commemorative events in Maryland and New Mexico. The upcoming event in Washington, D.C., is timed to coincide with American Artist Appreciation Month, a period dedicated to celebrating the creativity and cultural contributions of American artists across various disciplines.DSM cofounders and artists, Rebecca Evans and Natalia Evans, said that 'through the 'In Chains' series, we aim to shed light on the harmful effects of various forms of exploitation, abuse, and bias."DSM's campaigns are unique in their approach, using the founder's stories as case studies to raise awareness and financial support. The ultimate goal is to create Bills and AI technology that can provide justice and socioeconomic reform. DSM is committed to amplifying the voices within historically marginalized communities."Though we are not yet a non-profit, it does not mean that we cannot form a company that has tremendous social value and benefits. As anti-bias advocates and artists, we understand the power of creative strategy, which led to our own version of S.T.E.A.M to further our mission," said Evans.DSM's four-point core principles are defined as: 1) activism & arts advocacy 2) anti-bias akitas, 3) AI technology and 4) agricultural sustainability. The company aims to highlight how people are dehumanized and offer solutions. These solutions preserve and protect cultural equality as well as save Americans money. "I am treated as a modern-day slave and just because you may not see me bound by chains does not mean that I am free, equal, or able to function sustainably. Wearing chains means that we won’t ever forget the history and modern-day examples of enslavement, genocide," added Evans.Additionally, " we believe in accountability and reform and not punishment. We fight for our own rights and justice in a range of courts including family court in New Jersey and civil court against corporate giants like Truist Bank. Natalia and I endure and embrace the struggles so that others won't have to repeat societal practices that threaten the unification and prosperity of our country.”DSM seeks artists from federally protected classifications of individuals, which includes people without homes, and the economically challenged. The company works with each artist to provide exposure and representation for their artistic platforms, and propel their careers.In addition to arts advocacy, DSM provides anti-bias and allyship training, education, consulting, coaching, and mentor services through a neuroscience- and artistic-based consulting model. These services are customized to fit business, academic, and organizational needs and are accessible in-person and virtually.Join and support DSM at the White House from August 14 to August 17 on Facebook virtually to stand against exploitation, abuse, and bias. Be part of the change and help DSM create a world where every voice is heard, and every person is treated with dignity and respect.#WhiteHouse #cultural #justice #justice reform #artseducation #makeactivismgreatagain #akitas #antibiasakitas #endbias #endparentalienation #TruistBank #ADA #invisibledisabilities #protests #sustainability #agriculturalsustainability #culturalsustainability #constitutionalrights #artsmovement #AmericanArtistAppreciationMonth #AmericanArtistAppreciationAbout Diamond State of Mind, LLCDiamond State of Mind LLC (DSM) champions social justice and cultural equality by advocating for marginalized artists and delivering innovative anti-bias and allyship training. DSM's mission is to provide a platform for all artists within underserved and underrepresented communities, ensuring their voices are heard and their talents are recognized.For more information, visit www. diamondstateofmind .comPress Contact:Rebecca EvansDSM Co-Foundercontact@diamondstateofmind.org302-858-9264

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.