Supporting Children with Complex Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today, along with President & CEO Dr. Terry Hamlin, VP of Development Gabby Scott, leadership staff attended the ceremonial ribbon cutting of The Center for Discovery’s Children's Specialty Hospital in Rock Hill, New York. Governor Hochul also toured the facility with Dr. Hamlin and facility staff where they met a 12-year-old program participant and his family. This innovative facility is dedicated to providing specialized short-term inpatient care to children and adolescents with complex disabilities, such as autism. Developed over the past decade by The Center for Discovery’s (TCFD) multidisciplinary team in close collaboration with the NYS Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), this facility introduces a new care model that focuses on proactive treatments to reduce the need for long-term residential placements.

“Spending time with the children, families and staff at The Center for Discovery’s Children's Specialty Hospital is an important reminder of just how important investments in our health care system are,” Governor Hochul said. “While Republicans in Washington continue to advance policies that jeopardize the health and safety of millions, here in New York, we will continue to stand up for our most vulnerable. We recognize the daily struggles faced by New Yorkers with complex developmental disabilities and their families, and will remain steadfast in supporting and providing assistance to the health care workforce that empowers them to lead more fulfilling lives.”

The Children’s Specialty Hospital project was made possible through a $48 million low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Rural Development’s Community Facilities Program, that Senator Schumer helped secure, as well as a $4 million investment from Empire State Development. The project also received critical support from the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY).

Governor Hochul visited the Children’s Specialty Hospital as part of her statewide tour highlighting Republicans' devastating agenda that includes an anticipated $13 billion being cut from New York’s health care system, strips 1.5 million New Yorkers of health insurance coverage, and rips away some or all SNAP benefits for more than 300,000 households. The new federal policy threatens to disrupt health coverage for more than 750,000 young children across New York State.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State has made significant strides with this innovative initiative, positioning itself as a national leader in preventive and holistic care for people with developmental disabilities. The launch of this facility reflects Governor Hochul’s dedication to improving the lives of families across New York.

The Center for Discovery CEO Dr Terry Hamlin said, “We are deeply honored to welcome Governor Hochul to The Center for Discovery and our new Children’s Specialty Hospital — where hope meets innovation for New York’s most medically complex children. Here, world-class care, pioneering research, and comprehensive family support are transforming lives and setting a new standard for how we serve children with autism and complex conditions. With the Governor’s leadership and the State’s continued investment, we can expand access to these life-changing programs so every child in New York has the chance to live their healthiest, fullest life. Together with the Department of Health, and through the Governor’s support, we are also addressing a critical gap in long-term care by creating an Adult Advanced Medical Care program for individuals aging with complex conditions. This is more than a building — it’s about creating a model of care that uplifts the most vulnerable, supports families, and inspires future health leaders. We thank Governor Hochul for her vision, her leadership, and for shining a light on communities too often unseen.”

The Specialty Hospital is designed for children ages five to 21 who meet OPWDD’s eligibility criteria and require medical care, in addition to supporting their developmental disabilities. The Children's Specialty Hospital will provide inpatient treatment and conduct comprehensive medical, behavioral and clinical assessments over a maximum of six months. Through a collaborative approach, this program is designed to help children and adolescents thrive at home, in school and remain integrated in the community.

Designed with both medical and therapeutic needs in mind, the new facility where the Children’s Specialty Hospital is located includes classrooms, a health clinic, sensory rooms, a therapeutic gym for physical and occupational therapies, a café and a training kitchen. The 15-acre campus also offers outdoor walking trails, healing gardens, and a Food is Medicine greenhouse, all supporting TCFD’s holistic approach to care.

After completing short-term treatment at the Hospital, patients will return home with a specialized care plan that includes training for families, caregivers and school districts. TCFD’s team of experts will continue to support families as they build on the progress made during their child’s stay.

The Children’s Specialty Hospital is poised to establish a new benchmark for specialized care and is projected to make a significant impact both nationally and internationally. This new facility will enhance the range of services available throughout New York State, offering a model of care that has the ability to revolutionize the treatment of children with complex disabilities while providing essential support for families statewide.

This groundbreaking initiative not only improves the level of care for children with disabilities but also aims to reduce extended hospital stays, enabling them to return home more swiftly.

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Finding treatment in the appropriate setting can be difficult for children with developmental disabilities who also have complex medical needs. This new option for integrated care is a positive step towards health equity and we thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in the lives of all New Yorkers.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “The new, state-of-the-art Children’s Specialty Hospital at The Center for Discovery in Sullivan County will provide critical, life-enhancing care to children and teens. I was proud to deliver historic federal investment so this new hospital can pave the way for a healthier future for vulnerable young patients and a brighter future for the Hudson Valley and beyond. This hospital will help kids across America and expand the renowned and innovative care provided here at The Center for Discovery, all while creating 400+ good-paying jobs. I was proud to work with Governor Hochul and New York State legislative leaders to make this facility that started as a dream a reality and am thrilled that it is up and running today!”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “While the Trump administration and Republicans in Congress push policies that would devastate the health and safety of Americans with disabilities and people from all walks of life, I am proud that New York is standing up for our community in Rock Hill and across our state. In the Senate, I will continue fighting to secure funding that strengthens our health care system and supports those with complex developmental disabilities as well as their families.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “New York's first children’s specialty hospital focusing on complex disabilities brings us even closer to building a New York State where every New Yorker, regardless of ability, can thrive. This investment illustrates how new care models can help keep New Yorkers living with complex disabilities like autism in their homes, communities, and with their families while receiving tailored and highly-specialized care. I want to thank Governor Hochul for again advancing policies that help to break down barriers and improve care for New York's disability community.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “As Chair of the Assembly’s Committee on People with Disabilities — and as a father to a son with autism — I know how important it is to have innovative care for children with complex needs. The Children’s Specialty Hospital is a groundbreaking step forward, combining medical excellence, family support, and a person-centered approach that will make a real difference for children and families throughout New York.”

Assemblymember Paula Kay said, “I was proud to champion this bill to allow the center to continue its good work at The Center for Discovery’s Children’s Specialty Hospital right here in my home town, Rock Hill. Their skilled care is nothing short of life-changing, and in light of the comptroller’s recent report, it’s more important than ever that we nurture and protect the excellent healthcare resources in our district. It’s such an honor to stand beside the Governor today to celebrate this children’s hospital, which is a cornerstone of our community, a driver of good local jobs, and a testament to what compassion, expertise, and partnership can achieve.”

Sullivan County Manager Josh Potosek said, “With the opening of the Children’s Specialty Hospital, New York is setting a new standard for care that puts children and families first. This facility ensures that young people with the most complex needs receive integrated medical and therapeutic support close to home, while helping parents remain active partners in their child’s journey toward better health and independence. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your commitment ensuring that all of our families receive the healthcare they need.”

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of health care and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit their website.

For more information about The Children’s Specialty Hospital, please contact Michael Rosen, Executive VP of Development, Marketing and Strategic Communications, at [email protected].