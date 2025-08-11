Cinqe Matchmaking Celebrates National Matchmaker Day (August 31) with Elite Team and Open Media Engagement

Celebrating National Matchmaker Day August 31 with Cinqe Matchmaking’s elite team, offering expert insights and personalized introductions.

As matchmakers, we believe love can be curated, not left to chance. National Matchmaker Day reminds us that thoughtful introductions and human connection remain at the heart of lasting relationships.” — Rachel London, Matchmaker

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 31 is National Matchmaker Day, a celebration honoring the enduring art of matchmaking —bringing people together with intention, expertise, and heart. In recognition of this day, Cinqe Matchmaking proudly introduces our exceptional team and announces our availability for press commentary and interviews.Meet our accomplished team of matchmakers:• Katy Clark, Lead Matchmaker and Coach• Danielle Bovet, Lead Matchmaker• Rachel London, Lead Matchmaker and Coach• Christiana Maxion, Lead Matchmaker working with singles in the UK and Middle East• Tessa Mac, Lead Matchmaker and Coach• Lauren Hunter, Lead Matchmaker and Director of Australia• Ashley Kellogg, Lead Matchmaker• Annie Garmendia, Lead Matchmaker• Laura Neal, Lead Matchmaker and Coach• Erica Arrechea, FounderTogether this team represents thought leaders in the dating industry, united in creating high quality matches for discerning singles around the world. ￼What Is National Matchmaker Day?National Matchmaker Day, celebrated annually on August 31, recognizes the timeless profession of matchmaking. In an era dominated by digital dating tools, matchmakers provide a deeply personal, thoughtful, and effective path to meaningful relationships - where quality and compatibility are prioritized over algorithmic convenience.Available for Quotes and InterviewsThe Cinqe Matchmaking team is available to offer expert commentary to media outlets on topics such as:• Emerging dating trends among high-caliber singles• The impact of technology and AI on modern romance• The psychology behind compatibility and attraction• The evolving role of matchmaking in 2025 and beyondMembers of the press are invited to reach out for quotes or interviews with our team to explore these topics in depth.About Cinqe MatchmakingCinqe Matchmaking is a luxury matchmaking firm that connects elite singles across the United States and internationally. With a confidential, client-focused approach led by certified and extensively trained matchmakers, Cinqe delivers deeply personalized matchmaking experiences grounded in real chemistry, values, and long-term potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.