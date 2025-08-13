Boca Raton Sportswear Brand Defies Tariff Volatility, Lifts Online Order Value by 30%

Aretyn co-founders Johan Mauritzson and Lukas Ostermann

Aretyn Celebrates Rapid Growth With the Help of Ohio-Based Digital Agency Foster Commerce

When your costs are unpredictable, you need a platform that turns every sale into an opportunity for growth.” — Stephen Callender, Foster Commerce CEO

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When new tariffs rattled the sportswear supply chain earlier this year, Boca Raton–based Aretyn faced the same question as many U.S. apparel companies: how to protect margins without passing the pain onto customers. For the digitally native soccer teamwear brand, the answer wasn’t to cut costs but to double down on a platform already in development. Aretyn fast-tracked its launch to boost margins and revenue, and within two months of going live, the overhaul lifted average order value by 30%.

That growth didn’t happen by accident. In late 2024, Aretyn partnered with Columbus, Ohio-based Foster Commerce, a custom ecommerce design and development agency, to build a new online sportswear marketplace that could make every transaction more valuable—both for the company and the soccer clubs it serves. The goal was twofold: speed up new team store creation and gently encourage customers to discover more premium sportswear and accessories at checkout.

“Margins in our industry are unpredictable right now,” said Johan Mauritzson, Aretyn President and Co-Founder. “With tariffs changing so quickly, we knew we couldn’t rely on stable product costs. The platform Foster Commerce built lets us focus on increasing revenue per sale instead of just surviving on thinner profits.”

Before the redesign, creating a club’s online shop could take days. Now, Foster Commerce’s engineers have made it possible in minutes. The new system runs on a custom marketplace app built in Craft CMS, blending proven ecommerce flows with features tailored to Aretyn’s customer base. Soccer club directors gain an intuitive dashboard to view products, track purchases, and even run fundraisers, while automated upsell prompts during checkout increase basket sizes without feeling pushy.

The results speak for themselves: a 30% average order value jump, faster club onboarding, and a projected 200% year-over-year revenue increase—all while navigating one of the most volatile cost environments in recent memory.

“Aretyn’s willingness to rethink the entire shopping journey gave us the freedom to build something truly agile,” said Stephen Callender, Founder and CEO of Foster Commerce. “When your costs are unpredictable, you need a platform that turns every sale into an opportunity for growth.”

With ecommerce volatility showing no signs of slowing, Aretyn plans to keep refining its platform with Foster Commerce, aiming to extend its premium sportswear experience to more players nationwide—and keep its growth curve pointing up, no matter what the tariff tables say.

