Leap Metrics Ranks No. 916 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

This Marks Leap Metrics’ Second Year in a Row on this Prestigious List

This achievement is a direct result of our team's relentless dedication and the trust our customers place in us to solve complex healthcare challenges.” — Srini Gorty, CEO and Founder of Leap Metrics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Leap Metrics is No. 916 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“We are incredibly honored to make the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. This achievement is a direct result of our team's relentless dedication and the trust our customers place in us to solve complex healthcare challenges. Our growth is attributed to the strong reception we have received in the marketplace to the pioneering work we are doing to responsibly develop and deploy healthcare analytics and AI solutions for Population Health and Care Management,” said Srini Gorty, CEO and Founder of Leap Metrics. “Our Sevida platform is meeting real needs and transforming healthcare.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.Leap Metrics is a pioneering healthcare AI technology company founded in 2019. Its AI-driven platform, Sevida™, transforms fragmented clinical and social data into real-time, actionable insights that drive better outcomes, lower costs, and support value-based care at scale.— Leap Metrics advanced 3,426 spots from its previous rank of No. 4,342 in 2024, reflecting significant year-over-year growth and continued momentum in the industry.— Leap Metrics is one of the first companies in the nation to be certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Digital Content Services supporting Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures.— With the launch of its closed-loop referrals powered by AI agents and referral workflows, Leap Metrics again sets the standard for referral management.— Leap Metrics is a leader in responsibly leveraging AI to improve the quality of care in the areas of Population Health and Care Management.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Leap MetricsLeap Metrics Sevida™ is the industry’s first unified Interoperability, Population Health, and Care Management platform, architected using an analytics and AI-driven approach to proactively identify and close care gaps. Sevida provides proactive and effective whole-person care by aggregating clinical and social data within and outside an organization's walls. Sevida’s unique architecture enables real-time actions that healthcare organizations need to improve efficiency using AI agents, achieve better health outcomes for their members, and lower the cost of care. Sevida offers a full range of capabilities, including Data Management, Screenings and Assessments, Care Planning, Referral Management, Provider Network Management, Direct Secure Messaging, Quality Measurement, Risk Stratification, AI Agent Automation, Workflows, Analytics, and Reporting. Sevida fulfills Leap Metrics’ mission to make health tech accessible and impactful, empowering payers and providers to know enough to care for every life, better. Learn more about Leap Metrics at https://www.leapmetrics.io and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/leap-metrics About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.